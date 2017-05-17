=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The company Raiffeisen Bank International AG is declaring the following financial reports below: Report Type: Yearly financial report according to art. 82 para. 4 Stock Exchange Act English: Publication Date: 15.03.2017 Publication Location: http://investor.rbinternational.com/fileadmin/ir/2016_FY/2017-03-15_2016_Annual_ Financial_Statements_RBI.pdf end of announcement euro adhoc =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Attachments with Announcement: =--------------------------------------------- http://resources.euroadhoc.com/documents/2231/8/10002484/1/2017-03-15_2016_Annual_financial_report_RBI.pdf

