Cherkizovo Group / 1st Quarter Results Cherkizovo Group Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2017 17-May-2017 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / *Cherkizovo Group Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2017* Moscow, Russia - 17 May 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE) (hereinafter 'Cherkizovo' and 'the Group'), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces its unaudited consolidated IFRS results for the first quarter ending 31 March 2017. *First Quarter 2017 financial highlights* *- *Net revenue rose 13% year-on-year to RUB 21.0 billion - Gross profit increased by 83% year-on-year to RUB 5.6 billion, from RUB 3.1 billion in 1Q 2016 - Gross margin of 26.9% versus 16.6% in 1Q 2016 - Operating expenses slightly increased to RUB 3.2 billion from RUB 3.1 billion in 1Q 2016 - Adjusted EBITDA* was more than five times higher year-on-year and reached RUB 3.7 billion, compared to RUB 0.7 billion in 1Q 2016 - Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 17.8% compared to 3.9% in 1Q 2016 - Net profit for the period was RUB 1.9 billion, compared to a loss of RUB (0.4) billion in 1Q 2016 - Net operating cash flow for the period was RUB 2.1 billion, compared to RUB (1.3) billion in 1Q 2016 - Net debt** was RUB 38.6 billion as at 31 March 2017, compared to RUB 36.9 billion as at 31 December 2016 - The effective cost of debt was 9.5% (2016: 9.7%) - Earnings per share of RUB 44.1 (1Q 2016: RUB (10.1)) *Key corporate highlights for the reporting period* *- *Cherkizovo Group launched a new grain dryer facility in Znamensk district, Orel region, with a capacity of 200 tonnes of wheat per hour. A grain storage facility with a total capacity of 60,000 tonnes is being built at the site and is near completion. - The Group launched its first replacement chick site at the new poultry production facility in Lipetsk region. After implementing its import substitution strategy, the Group will ultimately achieve 90% self-sufficiency in hatching eggs. - The Group launched a new sow farm in Lipetsk region. Once fully operational, the facility will boost production in the Group's pork segment by 350,000 heads per annum. - Cherkizovo launched its new turkey brand, Pava-Pava, which was created to promote products manufactured at the Tambov Turkey facility, a joint venture between Cherkizovo Group and Grupo Fuertes, Spain's leading agricultural producer. *Key corporate events after reporting period* - On 26 April 2017 Cherkizovo completed the acquisition of NAPKO, one of Russia's leading grain producers. The transaction increases Cherkizovo Group's total operating land bank to 287,000 hectares. The Group's self-sufficiency in grain is expected to reach 60% over the next few years from approximately 30% at the end of last year. *Sergei Mikhailov, the CEO of Cherkizovo Group, commented:* 'Cherkizovo Group enjoyed an excellent first quarter on the back of an increase in production, recovery in market prices, stabilisation in consumer demand and the local currency and ongoing improvement in operational efficiency and costs. The Group's revenues experienced a double digit increase, while EBITDA growth was five times that of the same period last year and ahead of budget. Our strategy to increase our share of branded, value-added products and to derive cost efficiencies throughout our vertically integrated supply chain allowed us to deliver a solid top-line performance across all segments, while our operating expenses remained on the level of the corresponding period last year. Pork was our top-performing segment, with year-on-year revenue growth of 22%. In addition, Poultry is winning the premium market segment, as the share of Petelinka brand has continued to grow year-on-year. We are also expanding our presence across Russia. Cherkizovo's poultry products are now available in St Petersburg, while our processed meat products have entered the Urals and North-West federal regions.' *Financial summary * *1Q 17* *1Q 16* *Year-on-year change* *mln RUB* *mln RUB* *%* *Revenue* 20,970.9 18,544.7 13% *Gross profit* 5,640.4 3,074.2 83% *Operating (3,185.9) (3,095.4) 3% expenses* *Adjusted EBITDA* *3,729.9* *725.4 * *414%* *Adjusted EBITDA 17.8% 3.9% margin* *Operating profit / *2,454.5* *(21.2) * - (loss)* *Income / (Loss) 1,877.7 (492.5) - before tax* *Profit / (loss)* *1,934.0* *(440.8)* - *Net operating cash *2,113.7* *(1,330.7)* - flow* *Net debt* *38,629.7* *36,949.1*1 *5%* 1 as of December 31, 2016 *Revenue* Net sales increased by 13% year-on-year to RUB 21.0 billion, compared to RUB 18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2016. The poultry and pork segments were the most significant growth drivers, with average price increases of 5% and 10%, respectively. The pork segment's performance was also boosted by a 12% year-on-year rise in production volumes in the first quarter. *Gross Profit* Gross profit increased by 83% year-on-year to RUB 5.6 billion from RUB 3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2016. The strong performance came on the back of higher sales and lower feed components costs, which are largely denominated in foreign currency, and the first quarter of 2017 saw the rouble appreciate to the level last seen in July 2015. The combination of lower costs and higher sales lifted the gross margin to 26.9% in the first quarter of 2017 from 16.6% in the corresponding period in 2016. *Operating Expenses * Operating expenses slightly increased to RUB 3.2 billion from RUB 3.1 billion in 1Q 2016. Operating expenses as percentage of sales fell to 15.2% in 1Q 2017, compared to 16.7% in 1Q 2016. *Adjusted EBITDA * In the first quarter of 2017, adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 3.7 billion, which is more than five times the figure reported in 1Q 2016. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2017 came in at 17.8%, compared to 3.9% in the corresponding period of 2016. *Interest Expense* Interest expense was down 31% year-on-year to RUB 0.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017, compared to RUB 1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2016. *Net Profit* Net profit for the Group amounted to RUB 1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss of RUB (0.4) billion in the first quarter of 2016. Net profit margin in the first quarter of 2017 reached 9.2% compared to a negative margin (2.4%) in the corresponding period of 2016. *Cash Flow* Net operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2017 reached RUB 2.1 billion compared to RUB (1.3) billion in 1Q 2016. This was a result of increasing operating income. *Business segments* *Divisions *Sales *Sales *Year-on-year *Revenue *Revenue *Year-on-year *Share * volume volume change 1Q 2017, 1Q 2016, change of 1Q 2017, 1Q 2016, %* RUB# RUB# mln %* Group thousand thousand mln* * revenu tonnes* tonnes* e %* *Poultry* 125.5 128.2 (2%) 11,832.0 11,365.6 4% 51% *Pork* 45.0 40.1 12% 3,930.3 3,234.0 22% 17% *Meat 50.5 48.6 4% 7,434.5 6,938.0 7% 32% processing * # Includes intersegment sales *Poultry Division * First quarter sales volumes decreased 2% year-on-year to 125,548 tonnes of sellable weight (1Q 2016: 128,227 tonnes). In the same period in 2016, management decided to sell excess inventory due to market volatility, which boosted sales volumes. The average price during the first quarter of 2017 increased by 7% year-on-year to 92.40 RUB/kg[1] as branded products, HoReCa and value-added ready-to-cook products represented a larger share of sales. Total sales for the division increased 4% year-on-year to RUB 11.8 billion (1Q 2016: RUB 11.4 billion). This growth was a result of the rise in the average price as brand name and value added products took a higher share of sales. Gross profit grew by 174% year-on-year to RUB 2.6 billion from RUB 1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2016. This was as a result of lower feed costs due to the appreciation of the rouble. The corresponding period of 2016 saw the rouble weaken to a record low relative to the US dollar and Euro and led to a significant increase in our feed costs, which are largely denominated in foreign currencies. The gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 consequently increased to 22.2% from 8.4% in the corresponding period of 2016. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales in the first quarter dropped to 10.0% from 11.2% in the first quarter of 2016, due to lower repairs & maintenance, payroll and advertising & marketing expenses. Operating income for the first quarter of the year came in at RUB 1.4 billion, compared to a loss of RUB (0.3) billion in the first quarter of 2016, while the operating margin increased to 12.1% in 1Q 2017 from (2.8%) in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit for the division came in at RUB 1.2 billion, compared to a loss of RUB (0.8) billion in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2017 compared with RUB 0.1 billion in the first quarter of 2016, while the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 17.1% from 0.9% in the first quarter of 2016.

