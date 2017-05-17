DJ Cherkizovo Group Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2017

Cherkizovo Group / 1st Quarter Results Cherkizovo Group Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2017 17-May-2017 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. / *Cherkizovo Group Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2017* Moscow, Russia - 17 May 2017 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE) (hereinafter 'Cherkizovo' and 'the Group'), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, today announces its unaudited consolidated IFRS results for the first quarter ending 31 March 2017. *First Quarter 2017 financial highlights* *- *Net revenue rose 13% year-on-year to RUB 21.0 billion - Gross profit increased by 83% year-on-year to RUB 5.6 billion, from RUB 3.1 billion in 1Q 2016 - Gross margin of 26.9% versus 16.6% in 1Q 2016 - Operating expenses slightly increased to RUB 3.2 billion from RUB 3.1 billion in 1Q 2016 - Adjusted EBITDA* was more than five times higher year-on-year and reached RUB 3.7 billion, compared to RUB 0.7 billion in 1Q 2016 - Adjusted EBITDA* margin of 17.8% compared to 3.9% in 1Q 2016 - Net profit for the period was RUB 1.9 billion, compared to a loss of RUB (0.4) billion in 1Q 2016 - Net operating cash flow for the period was RUB 2.1 billion, compared to RUB (1.3) billion in 1Q 2016 - Net debt** was RUB 38.6 billion as at 31 March 2017, compared to RUB 36.9 billion as at 31 December 2016 - The effective cost of debt was 9.5% (2016: 9.7%) - Earnings per share of RUB 44.1 (1Q 2016: RUB (10.1)) *Key corporate highlights for the reporting period* *- *Cherkizovo Group launched a new grain dryer facility in Znamensk district, Orel region, with a capacity of 200 tonnes of wheat per hour. A grain storage facility with a total capacity of 60,000 tonnes is being built at the site and is near completion. - The Group launched its first replacement chick site at the new poultry production facility in Lipetsk region. After implementing its import substitution strategy, the Group will ultimately achieve 90% self-sufficiency in hatching eggs. - The Group launched a new sow farm in Lipetsk region. Once fully operational, the facility will boost production in the Group's pork segment by 350,000 heads per annum. - Cherkizovo launched its new turkey brand, Pava-Pava, which was created to promote products manufactured at the Tambov Turkey facility, a joint venture between Cherkizovo Group and Grupo Fuertes, Spain's leading agricultural producer. *Key corporate events after reporting period* - On 26 April 2017 Cherkizovo completed the acquisition of NAPKO, one of Russia's leading grain producers. The transaction increases Cherkizovo Group's total operating land bank to 287,000 hectares. The Group's self-sufficiency in grain is expected to reach 60% over the next few years from approximately 30% at the end of last year. *Sergei Mikhailov, the CEO of Cherkizovo Group, commented:* 'Cherkizovo Group enjoyed an excellent first quarter on the back of an increase in production, recovery in market prices, stabilisation in consumer demand and the local currency and ongoing improvement in operational efficiency and costs. The Group's revenues experienced a double digit increase, while EBITDA growth was five times that of the same period last year and ahead of budget. Our strategy to increase our share of branded, value-added products and to derive cost efficiencies throughout our vertically integrated supply chain allowed us to deliver a solid top-line performance across all segments, while our operating expenses remained on the level of the corresponding period last year. Pork was our top-performing segment, with year-on-year revenue growth of 22%. In addition, Poultry is winning the premium market segment, as the share of Petelinka brand has continued to grow year-on-year. We are also expanding our presence across Russia. Cherkizovo's poultry products are now available in St Petersburg, while our processed meat products have entered the Urals and North-West federal regions.' *Financial summary * *1Q 17* *1Q 16* *Year-on-year change* *mln RUB* *mln RUB* *%* *Revenue* 20,970.9 18,544.7 13% *Gross profit* 5,640.4 3,074.2 83% *Operating (3,185.9) (3,095.4) 3% expenses* *Adjusted EBITDA* *3,729.9* *725.4 * *414%* *Adjusted EBITDA 17.8% 3.9% margin* *Operating profit / *2,454.5* *(21.2) * - (loss)* *Income / (Loss) 1,877.7 (492.5) - before tax* *Profit / (loss)* *1,934.0* *(440.8)* - *Net operating cash *2,113.7* *(1,330.7)* - flow* *Net debt* *38,629.7* *36,949.1*1 *5%* 1 as of December 31, 2016 *Revenue* Net sales increased by 13% year-on-year to RUB 21.0 billion, compared to RUB 18.5 billion in the first quarter of 2016. The poultry and pork segments were the most significant growth drivers, with average price increases of 5% and 10%, respectively. The pork segment's performance was also boosted by a 12% year-on-year rise in production volumes in the first quarter. *Gross Profit* Gross profit increased by 83% year-on-year to RUB 5.6 billion from RUB 3.1 billion in the first quarter of 2016. The strong performance came on the back of higher sales and lower feed components costs, which are largely denominated in foreign currency, and the first quarter of 2017 saw the rouble appreciate to the level last seen in July 2015. The combination of lower costs and higher sales lifted the gross margin to 26.9% in the first quarter of 2017 from 16.6% in the corresponding period in 2016. *Operating Expenses * Operating expenses slightly increased to RUB 3.2 billion from RUB 3.1 billion in 1Q 2016. Operating expenses as percentage of sales fell to 15.2% in 1Q 2017, compared to 16.7% in 1Q 2016. *Adjusted EBITDA * In the first quarter of 2017, adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 3.7 billion, which is more than five times the figure reported in 1Q 2016. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the first quarter of 2017 came in at 17.8%, compared to 3.9% in the corresponding period of 2016. *Interest Expense* Interest expense was down 31% year-on-year to RUB 0.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017, compared to RUB 1.3 billion in the first quarter of 2016. *Net Profit* Net profit for the Group amounted to RUB 1.9 billion in the first quarter of 2017, compared to a net loss of RUB (0.4) billion in the first quarter of 2016. Net profit margin in the first quarter of 2017 reached 9.2% compared to a negative margin (2.4%) in the corresponding period of 2016. *Cash Flow* Net operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2017 reached RUB 2.1 billion compared to RUB (1.3) billion in 1Q 2016. This was a result of increasing operating income. *Business segments* *Divisions *Sales *Sales *Year-on-year *Revenue *Revenue *Year-on-year *Share * volume volume change 1Q 2017, 1Q 2016, change of 1Q 2017, 1Q 2016, %* RUB# RUB# mln %* Group thousand thousand mln* * revenu tonnes* tonnes* e %* *Poultry* 125.5 128.2 (2%) 11,832.0 11,365.6 4% 51% *Pork* 45.0 40.1 12% 3,930.3 3,234.0 22% 17% *Meat 50.5 48.6 4% 7,434.5 6,938.0 7% 32% processing * # Includes intersegment sales *Poultry Division * First quarter sales volumes decreased 2% year-on-year to 125,548 tonnes of sellable weight (1Q 2016: 128,227 tonnes). In the same period in 2016, management decided to sell excess inventory due to market volatility, which boosted sales volumes. The average price during the first quarter of 2017 increased by 7% year-on-year to 92.40 RUB/kg[1] as branded products, HoReCa and value-added ready-to-cook products represented a larger share of sales. Total sales for the division increased 4% year-on-year to RUB 11.8 billion (1Q 2016: RUB 11.4 billion). This growth was a result of the rise in the average price as brand name and value added products took a higher share of sales. Gross profit grew by 174% year-on-year to RUB 2.6 billion from RUB 1.0 billion in the first quarter of 2016. This was as a result of lower feed costs due to the appreciation of the rouble. The corresponding period of 2016 saw the rouble weaken to a record low relative to the US dollar and Euro and led to a significant increase in our feed costs, which are largely denominated in foreign currencies. The gross margin for the first quarter of 2017 consequently increased to 22.2% from 8.4% in the corresponding period of 2016. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales in the first quarter dropped to 10.0% from 11.2% in the first quarter of 2016, due to lower repairs & maintenance, payroll and advertising & marketing expenses. Operating income for the first quarter of the year came in at RUB 1.4 billion, compared to a loss of RUB (0.3) billion in the first quarter of 2016, while the operating margin increased to 12.1% in 1Q 2017 from (2.8%) in the corresponding period of last year. Net profit for the division came in at RUB 1.2 billion, compared to a loss of RUB (0.8) billion in the first quarter of 2016. Adjusted EBITDA reached RUB 2.0 billion in the first quarter of 2017 compared with RUB 0.1 billion in the first quarter of 2016, while the adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 17.1% from 0.9% in the first quarter of 2016.

*Pork Division* Production volumes in the first quarter of the year increased 12% year-on-year to 44,978 tonnes (1Q 2016: 40,138 tonnes). This was due to higher production levels following the launch of two new wean-to-finish sites in Voronezh in September and October 2016, as well as the ongoing genetics improvement strategy. The average price rose by 10% year-on-year to 90.23 RUB/kg (1Q 2016: 81.73 RUB/kg). This increase was driven by growing consumption in Russia, which has been fuelled by the promotional activity of retail chains, along with the stabilisation of consumer purchasing power. Total sales in the pork division increased 22% year-on-year to RUB 3.9 billion (1Q 2016: RUB 3.2 billion). This sales growth was expected as both volume and average price increased year-on-year. Gross profit in the first quarter of 2017 doubled to RUB 1.2 billion (1Q 2016: RUB 0.7 billion). The segment's gross margin rose to 31.5% in the first quarter of the year from 23.0% in the same period of 2016. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales in the first quarter of 2017 were lower compared to the first quarter of 2016 and stood at 1.8% (1Q 2016: 5.6%). Payroll, taxes and rent were the main drivers behind the decrease. Operating income increased twice year-on-year to RUB 1.2 billion from RUB 0.6 billion in the first quarter of 2016. The operating margin increased to 29.7% from 17.4% in the previous year. Net profit increased by 161% year-on-year to RUB 1.1 billion (1Q 2016: RUB 0.4 billion). Adjusted EBITDA increased 133% year-on-year to RUB 1.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA margin increased to 35.3% in the first quarter of 2017 from 18.4% in 1Q 2016. *Meat Processing Division* Sales volume increased by 4% year-on-year to 50,479 tonnes from 48,615 tonnes in the first quarter of 2016. This was due to product portfolio growth in the modern trade channel and geographical expansion into the Urals and North West federal regions. During the reporting period, the average price increased by 6% year-on-year to 151.46 RUB/kg. Total sales were 7% higher in the first quarter of 2017 and reached RUB 7.4 billion (1Q 2016: RUB 6.9 billion). The increase was a result of sales volume growth. Gross profit increased by 20% year-on-year to RUB 1.4 billion in the first quarter of the year, compared to RUB 1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2016. The gross margin rose to 18.8% in the first quarter of 2017 from 16.8% in the first quarter of 2016. In the first quarter of 2017, operating expenses as a percentage of sales decreased to 12.1%, compared to 12.3% in the corresponding period of last year. This was a result of lower marketing and selling expenses. Operating income increased by 58% year-on-year to RUB 0.5 billion from RUB 0.3 billion in the first quarter of 2016. The operating margin rose to 6.7% from 4.5% in the first quarter of 2016. In the reporting period, the meat processing segment generated net profit of RUB 0.5 billion, an increase of 70% year-on-year (1Q 2016: RUB 0.3 billion). In the first quarter of 2017, adjusted EBITDA grew by 48% year-on-year to RUB 0.6 billion (1Q 2016: RUB 0.4 billion). The adjusted EBITDA margin reached 8.7% in the first quarter of the year, compared to 6.3% in the first quarter of 2016. *Grain Division* Due to the seasonality of the business, results of this segment are reported annually to better reflect the business performance and provide an appropriate basis for comparison. *Financial Position* The Group's capital expenditure on property, plants, equipment and maintenance amounted to RUB 1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2017, a year-on-year decrease of 13%. Of that, RUB 0.3 billion was invested in the poultry division, primarily the construction of the hatchery and grain storage facility in Lipetsk region (the Eletsprom Project). In the pork division, RUB 0.8 billion was invested into the new finisher complexes in Voronezh region, as well as constructing new finisher complexes in Lipetsk region. The meat processing division received RUB 0.4 billion of investments for the construction of the Kashira meat processing plant in the Moscow Region. In addition, Cherkizovo also invested RUB 0.2 billion in Tambov Turkey and IT projects in the first quarter of 2017. As of 31 March 2017, net debt amounted to RUB 38.6 billion, compared to RUB 36.9 billion at the end of 2016. Total debt stood at RUB 40.4 billion as of 31 March 2017, an increase of 5% from the end of 2016. As of 31 March 2017, long-term debt represented 64% of the debt portfolio and amounted to RUB 26.0 billion. Short-term debt stood at RUB 14.4 billion, or 36% of the portfolio. The effective cost of debt was 9.5% in 1Q 2017 (2016: 9.7%). Subsidised loans and credit lines made up 34% of the debt portfolio in 1Q 2017 (1Q 2016: 77%). Cash and cash equivalents totalled RUB 1.1 billion as at 31 March 2017. *Subsidies* In the first quarter of 2017, the Group accrued subsidies for interest reimbursement of RUB 0.1 billion, which offset interest expense (1Q 2016: RUB 0.6 billion). The Group received RUB 0.05 billion (RUB 47,135 thousand) of subsidies in the first quarter of 2017, compared to RUB 0.1 billion in the corresponding period of 2016. *Outlook for 2017* The macroeconomic stability seen at the beginning of the year has carried over into the second quarter. The rouble has continued to appreciate slightly relative to the US dollar and Euro, which directly benefits Cherkizovo's feed costs. While many of these factors look positive for Cherkizovo going forward, it is still too early to tell whether these trends will persist throughout the remainder of 2017. Cherkizovo Group expects to harvest over 562,000 tonnes in 2017, a 20% increase on the 2016 level. The quality of crops is also anticipated to be significantly better than last year. By the end of the year, the Group's self-sufficiency in grain is forecast to reach 35%, which will further strengthen the Group's vertically integrated business model. Russia is expected to reach self-sufficiency in pork production over the next few years and Cherkizovo is capitalising on this opportunity. In 2017, the Group plans to complete the construction of pork clusters in Voronezh and Lipetsk regions, which will boost annual output by an additional 70,000 tonnes to reach 280,000 tonnes. The Group has laid a solid foundation for future growth with the launch of a number of strategic initiatives this year, including the Tambov Turkey project, which is expected to reach full operational capacity this year. The Elets egg hatchery project has also been completed and will make the Group self-sufficient in hatching eggs by the end of the year. In addition, the Kashira meat processing plant, the largest of its kind in Europe and the largest investment in the food sector to date in the Moscow region, is due for completion by the end of the year. All of these projects will significantly boost production capacity and should generate solid returns over the years to come. *For more information please visit *www.cherkizovo.com [1] *or contact* *Cherkizovo Group* *Irina Kravets*, PR Manager, +7 (495) 660 2440 ext. 15171,i.kravets@cherkizovo.com *About Cherkizovo Group* *Cherkizovo Group *isthe largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses eight full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, six meat processing plants, eight feed mills and more than 287,000 hectares of agricultural land. In 2016, Cherkizovo Group produced 903,000 tonnes of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term sales growth and profitability. The Group's consolidated revenue reached RUB 82.4 billion in 2016. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). _Some figures in this press-release are rounded for the reader's convenience._ Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Cherkizovo Group. You can identify forward looking statements by terms such as 'expect,' 'believe,' 'anticipate,' 'estimate,' 'intend,' 'will,' 'could,' 'may' or 'might' the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. We wish to caution you that these statements are only predictions and that actual events or results may differ materially. We do not intend to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in our projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, our competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Russia, rapid technological and market change in our industry, as well as many other risks specifically related to Cherkizovo Group and its operations. **Non-IFRS financial measures*. This press release includes financial information prepared in accordance with international financial reporting standards, or IFRS, as well as other financial measures referred to as non-IFRS. The non-IFRS financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. *Adjusted Earnings before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization ('Adjusted EBITDA'). *Adjusted EBITDA is defined as profit for the period before income tax expense/benefit, interest income and interest expense, net, foreign

exchange loss/gain, depreciation and amortisation expense, net change in fair value of biological assets and agricultural produce, write-off of receivables from insurance company, share of loss of a joint venture and loss on disposal of subsidiaries as shown in the reconciliation in Appendix 1. Adjusted EBITDA margin is defined as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of our net revenues. Our adjusted EBITDA may not be similar to adjusted EBITDA measures of other companies; is not a measurement under IFRS accounting principles and should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information contained in our consolidated statement of operations. We believe that adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our ongoing business operations, including our ability to fund discretionary spending such as capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. While depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under generally accepted accounting principles, these expenses primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Our adjusted EBITDA calculation is commonly used as one of the bases for investors, analysts and credit rating agencies to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of companies within our industry. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to our consolidated statements of operations in Appendix 1. *** Net debt* is calculated as total debt minus cash and cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and long-term bank deposits. *APPENDIX I**: KEY DATA AND FIGURES* (in thousands *Meat-Processing* *Poultry* *Pork* *Grain* *Feed* *Turkey* *Corporate *Inter-division##* *Combined* of roubles) assets/exp enditures* *Total Sales* *7 434 546 * *11 832 *3 930 *508 *6 534 *539 226 *420 086 * *(10 228 450)* *20 970 008 * 272 * 709 * 512 * * 909 * including 134 205 211 524 40 530 25 017 - - 420 086 (462 243) 369 119 other sales including (176 907) (111 575) - - - (263) - - (288 745) sales volume discount Interdivision (2 831) (376 668) (3 034 (103 (6 354 - (356 376) 10 228 450 - Sales 782) 427) 366) Sales to 7 431 715 11 455 895 490 405 282 180 539 226 63 710 - 20 970 909 external 340 146 customers (Sales) _% of Total _35.4%_ _54.6%_ _4.3%_ _1.9%_ _0.9%_ _2.6%_ _0.3%_ _0.0%_ _100.0%_ sales_ Net change in - (103 743) 28 271 155 216 - - - 18 275 98 019 fair value of biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of Sales (6 036 648) (9 105 (2 720 (582 (6 305 (507 (390 620) 10 219 570 (15 428 493) 551) 177) 223) 398) 540) *Gross *1 397 898 * *2 622 *1 237 *81 748 *229 *31 828 *29 466 * *9 395 * *5 640 388 profit* 772 * 992 * * 289 * * * _Gross _18.8%_ _22.2%_ _31.5%_ _16.1%_ _3.5%_ _5.9%_ _7.0%_ _-0.1%_ _26.9%_ margin_ Operating (903 058) (1 187 (70 (81 (86 (15 129) (705 099) 54 350 (2 993 expenses 292) 288) 124) 107) 747) Share of loss - - - - - (192 - - (192 110) of a joint 110) venture *Operating *494 840 * *1 435 *1 167 *624 * *143 *(175 *(675 *63 745 * *2 454 531 profit/(loss) 480 * 704 * 182 * 411)* 633)* * * _Operating _6.7%_ _12.1%_ _29.7%_ _0.1%_ _2.2%_ _-32.5%_ _-160.8%_ _-0.6%_ _11.7%_ margin_ Interest 3 449 37 212 9 950 253 433 - 62 353 (46 279) 67 371 income Interest (67 669) (226 016) (86 (35 (218 - (159 317) 46 279 (746 382) expense, net 261) 144) 254) Other income 41 747 (92 670) 6 459 7 919 139 - (477) - 102 226 / (expenses), 248 net *Division *472 367 * *1 154 *1 097 *(26 *64 *(175 *(773 *63 745 * *1 877 746 profit / 006 * 852 * 348)* 609 * 411)* 074)* * (loss)* _Division _6.4%_ _9.8%_ _27.9%_ _-5.2%_ _1.0%_ _-32.5%_ _-184.0%_ _-0.6%_ _9.0%_ profit margin_ Supplemental information: Income Tax (3 914) 15 840 436 (1 610) (7 - 26 963 - 30 184 expense / 531) (benefit) Depreciation 153 181 480 250 248 487 73 180 162 - 62 424 - 1 180 163 expense 641 *UNAUDITED 3 Months 2017 Consolidated Selected Financial Data* *UNAUDITED 3 Months 2017 Consolidated Selected Financial Data Continued* (in *Meat-Processing* *Poultry* *Pork* *Grain* *Feed* *Turkey* *Corporate *Inter-division##* *Combined* thousands of assets/exp roubles) enditures* *Division profit / *1 154 *1 097 *(26 *64 *(175 *(773 *1 877 746 (loss)* *472 367 * 006 * 852 * 348)* 609 * 411)* 074)* *63 745 * * Add: Interest 67 669 226 016 86 261 35 144 218 - 159 317 746 382 expense, net 254 (46 279) Interest (3 449) (37 212) (9 950) (253) (433) - (62 353) (67 371) income 46 279 Foreign (41 740) 92 647 (6 259) (7 917) (138 - 859 (101 098) exchange 688) (gain)/loss, net - Depreciation 153 181 480 250 248 487 73 180 162 - 62 424 1 180 163 and 641 amortisation - Net change - 103 743 (28 271) (155 - - - (98 019) in fair 216) value of biological assets and agricultural produce (18 275) Share of - - - - - 192 110 - - 192 110 loss of a joint venture *Adjusted *2 019 *1 388 *(81 *306 *16 699 *(612 *3 729 913 EBITDA** *648 028 * 450 * 120 * 410)* 383 * * 827)* *45 470 * * _Adjusted EBITDA Margin*_ _8.7%_ _17.1%_ _35.3%_ _-16.0%_ _4.7%_ _3.1%_ _-145.9%_ _-0.4%_ _17.8%_ *Reconciliation between net division profit and income attributable to Cherkizovo Group* *1 877 *Total division profit* 746 * Non-controlling interests 86 451 (30 Income taxes 184) *Profit attributable to Cherkizovo *1 934 Group* 013* *#*This amount represents unrealised margin on inter-division sales and relates mainly to the sale of grain from Grain to Feed division *UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT DATA* *Three months *Three months ended (in thousands of ended 31 March 31 March 2016* roubles) 2017* Sales *20 970 909 * *18 544 729 * incl. Sales volume (288 745) (1 422 192) discounts incl. Sales returns (241 366) (230 151) Net change in fair value 98 019 216 262 of biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of sales (15 428 540) (15 686 827) *Gross profit* *5 640 388 * *3 074 164 * Gross margin _26.9%_ _16.6%_ Operating expenses (2 993 747) (3 095 385) Share of loss of a joint (192 110) - venture *Operating profit / *2 454 531 * *(21 221)* (loss) *

Operating margin _11.7%_ _-0.1%_ *Profit / (Loss) Profit *1 877 746 * *(492 480)* before income tax* *Profit / (Loss) *1 934 013 * *(440 837)* attributable to Cherkizovo Group* _Net profit margin_ _9.2%_ _-2.4%_ Weighted average number 43 855 590 43 855 590 of shares outstanding *Earnings / (Loss) per share* *Profit / (Loss) *44.1 * *(10.1)* attributable to Cherkizovo Group per share - basic and diluted (roubles)* *Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation** *Profit / (Loss) before *1 877 746 * *(492 480)* income tax* Add: Interest expense, net of 746 382 663 508 subsidies Interest income (67 371) (146 619) Foreign exchange gain, (101 098) (64 096) net Depreciation and 1 180 163 981 340 amortisation Net change in fair value (98 019) (216 262) of biological assets and agricultural produce Share of loss of a joint 192 110 - venture *Consolidated Adjusted *3 729 913 * *725 391 * EBITDA** _Adjusted EBITDA Margin_ _17.8%_ _3.9%_ *POULTRY DIVISION UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT DATA* *Three months *Three months ended 31 March ended 31 March (in thousands of roubles) 2017* 2016* Total Sales 11 832 008 11 365 574 Interdivision sales (376 668) (446 036) *Sales to external *11 455 340 * *10 919 538 * customers* Net change in fair value (103 743) 66 550 of biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of sales (9 105 493) (10 475 389) *Gross profit* *2 622 772 * *956 735 * _Gross margin_ _22.2%_ _8.4%_ Operating expenses (1 187 292) (1 271 918) *Operating profit/(loss)* *1 435 480 * *(315 183)* _Operating margin_ _12.1%_ _-2.8%_ Interest income 37 212 42 164 Interest expense, net (226 016) (205 959) Other expenses, net (92 670) (311 625) *Division profit/(loss)* *1 154 006 * *(790 603)* _Division profit margin_ _9.8%_ _-7.0%_ *Poultry division Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation** *Division profit/(loss)* *1 154 006 * *(790 603)* Add: Interest expense, net of 226 016 205 959 subsidies Interest income (37 212) (42 164) Foreign exchange loss, 92 647 312 042 net Depreciation and 480 250 480 193 amortisation Net change in fair value 103 743 (66 550) of biological assets and agricultural produce *Poultry division *2 019 450 * *98 877 * Adjusted EBITDA** _Adjusted EBITDA Margin_ _17.1%_ _0.9%_ *PORK DIVISION UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT DATA* *Three months *Three months ended 31 March ended 31 March (in thousands of roubles) 2017* 2016* Total Sales 3 930 272 3 234 049 Interdivision sales (3 034 782) (2 632 226) *Sales to external *895 490 * *601 823 * customers* Net change in fair value 28 271 153 531 of biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of sales (2 720 551) (2 642 628) *Gross profit* *1 237 992 * *744 952 * _Gross margin_ _31.5%_ _23.0%_ Operating expenses (70 288) (181 988) *Operating profit* *1 167 704 * *562 964 * _Operating margin_ _29.7%_ _17.4%_ Interest income 9 950 7 460 Interest expense, net (86 261) (140 965) Other income/(expenses), 6 459 (9 366) net *Division profit* *1 097 852 * *420 093 * _Division profit margin_ _27.9%_ _13.0%_ *Pork division Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation** *Division Profit* *1 097 852 * *420 093 * Add: Interest expense, net of 86 261 140 965 subsidies Interest income (9 950) (7 460) Foreign exchange (6 259) 8 603 (gain)/loss, net Depreciation and 248 487 187 435 amortisation Net change in fair value (28 271) (153 531) of biological assets and agricultural produce *Pork division Adjusted *1 388 120 * *596 105 * EBITDA** _Adjusted EBITDA Margin_ _35.3%_ _18.4%_ *MEAT PROCESSING DIVISION UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT DATA* *Three months *Three months ended 31 March ended 31 March (in thousands of roubles) 2017* 2016* Total Sales 7 434 546 6 938 040 Interdivision sales (2 831) (7 592) *Sales to external *7 431 715 * *6 930 448 * customers* Cost of sales (6 036 648) (5 770 269) *Gross profit* *1 397 898 * *1 167 771 * _Gross margin_ _18.8%_ _16.8%_ Operating expenses (903 058) (855 448) *Operating profit* *494 840 * *312 323 * _Operating margin_ _6.7%_ _4.5%_ Interest income 3 449 3 290 Interest expense, net (67 669) (45 409) Other income, net 41 747 7 359 *Division profit* *472 367 * *277 563 * _Division profit margin_ _6.4%_ _4.0%_ *Meat processing division Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation** *Division profit* *472 367 * *277 563 * Add: Interest expense, net of 67 669 45 409 subsidies Interest income (3 449) (3 290) Foreign exchange gain, (41 740) (25 789) net Depreciation and 153 181 143 794 amortisation *Meat processing division *648 028 * *437 687 * Adjusted EBITDA** _Adjusted EBITDA Margin_ _8.7%_ _6.3%_ *FEED DIVISION UNAUDITED INCOME STATEMENT DATA* *Three months *Three months ended ended 31 March 31 March 2016* (in thousands of roubles) 2017* Total Sales 6 534 512 8 115 805 Interdivision sales (6 354 366) (8 075 494) *Sales to external customers* *180 146 * *40 311 * Cost of sales (6 305 223) (7 982 747) *Gross profit* *229 289 * *133 058 * _Gross margin_ _3.5%_ _1.6%_ Operating expenses (86 107) (81 436) *Operating profit* *143 182 * *51 622 * _Operating margin_ _2.2%_ _0.6%_ Interest income 433 6 251 Interest expense, net (218 254) (137 164) Other income, net 139 248 91 480 *Division profit* *64 609 * *12 189 * _Division profit margin_ _1.0%_ _0.2%_ *Feed division Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation** *Division profit* *64 609 * *12 189 * Add: Interest expense, net of subsidies 218 254 137 164 Interest income (433) (6 251) Foreign exchange gain, net (138 688) (91 417) Depreciation and amortisation 162 641 134 790 *Feed division Adjusted EBITDA** *306 383 * *186 475 * _Adjusted EBITDA Margin_ _4.7%_ _2.3%_ *APPENDIX II: * *UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT AND LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2017* *Three months *Three months *Year Ended ended ended 31 December (in thousands of 31 March 31 March 2016* roubles) 2017* 2016* Sales 20 970 909 18 544 729 82 417 193 Net change in fair 98 019 216 262 (340 063) value of biological assets and agricultural produce Cost of sales (15 428 540) (15 686 827) (64 222 344) *Gross profit* *5 640 388 * *3 074 164 * *17 854 786 * Selling, general and (3 088 754) (3 150 457) (13 008 713) administrative expense Other operating 95 007 55 072 410 591 income, net Share of loss of a (192 110) - (200 191) joint venture *Operating Profit / *2 454 531 * *(21 221)* *5 056 473 * (Loss)* Interest income 67 371 146 619 343 737 Interest expense, net (746 382) (663 508) (3 738 315) Other income, net 102 226 45 630 298 484 *Profit / (Loss) *1 877 746 * *(492 480)* *1 960 379 * before income tax*

Deferred tax assets 479 624 479 624 Other non-current 519 704 508 140 receivables *Total non-current assets* *75 818 429 * *73 523 101 * *Current assets* Biological assets 11 341 113 10 712 481 Inventories 10 922 625 10 602 118 Taxes recoverable and 2 163 508 1 904 786 prepaid Trade receivables, net 4 094 535 4 942 884 Advances paid, net 2 068 528 1 721 691 Other receivables, net 1 558 146 1 393 473 Cash and cash equivalents 1 145 813 1 002 203 Other current assets 464 832 534 838 *Total current assets* *33 759 100 * *32 814 474 * *TOTAL ASSETS* *109 577 529 *106 337 575 * * *** Starting from 2017 the Group uses special bank accounts as a guarantee for fulfillment of the Group's obligations under the purchase contracts with foreign suppliers of machinery and equipment. *UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSISION AS OF 31 MARCH 2017 Continued* *31 March *31 December (in thousands of roubles) 2017* 2016* *EQUITY AND LIABILITIES* *Equity* Share capital 440 440 Treasury shares (78 033) (78 033) Additional paid-in capital 5 588 320 5 588 320 Retained earnings 49 437 424 47 503 411 *Total shareholder's equity* *54 948 151 * *53 014 138 * Non-controlling interest 939 829 1 026 280 *Total equity* *55 887 980 * *54 040 418 * *Non-current liabilities* Long-term borrowings 26 048 551 24 469 704 Provisions 58 131 58 131 Deferred tax liability 388 461 420 299 Other liabilities 11 580 14 379 *Total non-current *26 506 723 * *24 962 513 * liabilities* *Current liabilities* Short-term borrowings 14 368 371 14 122 997 Trade payables 7 998 818 8 608 271 Advances received 348 948 562 584 Payables for non-current 949 521 1 061 629 assets Tax related liabilities 1 127 648 849 400 Payroll related liabilities 1 726 950 1 394 940 Other payables and accruals 662 570 734 823 *Total current liabilities* *27 182 826 * *27 334 644 * - *Total liabilities* *53 689 549 * *52 297 157 * *TOTAL EQUITY AND *109 577 529 * *106 337 575 * LIABILITIES* *APPENDIX IV: * *UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 201**7* *Three months *Three months *Year ended * ended * ended * *31 December (in thousands of *31 March *31 March 2016* roubles) 2017* 2016* *CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES* *Profit / (loss) *1 877 746 * *(492 480)* *1 960 379 * before income tax* Adjustments for: Depreciation and 1 180 163 981 340 4 660 365 amortization Bad debt expense 6 140 35 130 231 981 Foreign exchange (101 098) (64 096) (621 087) gain, net Interest income (67 371) (146 619) (343 737) Interest expenses, 746 382 663 508 3 738 315 net of subsidies Net change in fair (98 019) (216 262) 340 063 value of biological assets and agricultural produce Loss / (gain) on 40 238 5 715 (8 054) disposal of property, plant and equipment, net Gain on disposal of (130 095) (60 783) (402 456) non-current biological assets, net Write-off of - - 347 975 receivables from insurance company Share of loss of a 192 110 - 200 191 joint venture Other adjustments, (1 126) 17 576 (28 059) net *Operating cash *3 645 070 * *723 029 * *10 075 876 * flows before working capital changes* (Increase) decrease (106 377) (262 393) 770 364 in inventories Increase in (650 464) (701 423) (202 031) biological assets Decrease (increase) 843 802 676 047 (477 366) in trade receivables (Increase) decrease (356 797) 171 620 796 090 in advances paid (Increase) decrease (302 996) 24 290 947 249 in other receivables and other current assets Increase in other (16 485) (19 649) (70 105) non-current receivables (Decrease) increase (615 653) (1 189 417) 675 348 in trade payables Increase (decrease) 256 650 (116 170) 41 155 in tax related liabilities (other than income tax) (Decrease) increase (74 026) 207 018 142 585 in other current payables *Operating cash *2 622 724 * *(487 048)* *12 699 537 * flows before interest and income tax* Interest received 37 755 128 933 255 850 Interest paid (544 501) (1 028 399) (4 895 763) Government grants 7 935 71 651 1 433 471 for compensation of interest expense received Income tax paid (10 241) (15 864) (124 186) *Net cash from *2 113 672 * *(1 330 727)* *9 368 165 * operating activities* *CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES* Purchase of (1 692 159) (1 900 287) (8 569 640) property, plant and equipment Purchase of (195 605) (159 512) (1 110 778) non-current biological assets Purchase of (31 663) (94 285) (555 633) intangible assets Proceeds from sale 23 24 247 34 013 of property, plant and equipment Proceeds from 230 971 155 457 755 422 disposal of non-current biological assets Restricted cash (1 665 208) - - Investments in joint (345 000) - (960 000) venture Issuance of (1 471) - - long-term loans and placing of long-term deposits Placing of notes (100 000) - (210 000) receivable Repayment of - 2 927 6 273 short-term loans issued and redemption of deposits *Net cash used in *(3 800 112)* *(1 971 453)* *(10 610 investing 343)* activities* *UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW* *FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2017 Continued* *Three months *Three months *Year ended * (in thousands of ended 31 March ended 31 March *31 December roubles) 2017* 2016* 2016* *CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES* Proceeds from 3 329 940 470 333 11 862 021 long-term loans Repayment of (730 280) (796 868) (5 363 445) long-term loans Proceeds from 2 024 459 6 848 411 21 834 999 short-term loans Repayment of (2 795 539) (4 943 484) (30 652 746) short-term loans Proceeds from shares 1 470 - - issued Dividends paid - - (998 771) Acquisitions of - - 1 127 non-controlling interests *Net cash generated *1 830 050 * *1 578 392 * *(3 316 815)* from (used in) financing activities* *Net increase *143 610 * *(1 723 788)* *(4 558 621)* (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents* *Cash and cash *1 002 203 * *5 560 824 * *5 560 824 * equivalents at the beginning of the year* *Cash and cash *1 145 813 * *3 837 036 * *1 002 203 * equivalents at the end of the year* [1] Here and below, all average prices exclude VAT The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 