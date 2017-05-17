

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ResMed Inc. (RMD), a medical devices and cloud-based software applications company, on Wednesday issued a statement on its plans to renew its patent infringement case against Fisher & Paykel.



The company said it remains confident in its position in the International Trade Commission or ITC.



David Pendarvis, the company's global general counsel and chief administrative officer, said, 'ResMed filed a motion to dismiss the current International Trade Commission (ITC) complaint so that we can refile and incorporate additional evidence generated since the original complaint was filed. We believe this will make our strong case even stronger, and we remain confident in our position in the ITC.'



ResMed noted that its innovations have transformed the treatment of sleep-disordered breathing.



'We're committed to protecting our innovation, which is why we've engaged in global legal proceedings with Fisher & Paykel,' Pendarvis said.



