

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks succumbed to selling pressure on Wednesday as oil prices fell on data showing rising U.S. crude inventories and safe-haven assets such as the yen and gold inched higher on renewed worries about political situation in the U.S.



U.S. political turmoil intensified after it emerged that President Donald Trump has tried to quash a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe against his former National Security Advisor James Flynn.



Also, Trump took to Twitter to defend his sharing of what is reportedly highly classified information with Russia during an Oval Office meeting last week, saying he had the 'absolute right' as president to give 'facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety' in the fight against ISIS and terrorism.



Chinese shares snapped a four-day winning streak as concerns over regulatory crackdown lingered. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index dropped 8.52 points or 0.27 percent to 3,104.44 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 42 points or 0.17 percent at 25,293 in late trade.



Japanese shares retreated as the dollar weakened in the wake of disappointing U.S. data as well as fresh worries over the Trump administration.



Domestic economic reports also painted a mixed picture of the economy, with core machinery orders falling short of expectations in March, while industrial output declined less than initially estimated in the month.



The Nikkei average fell 104.94 points or 0.53 percent to 19,814.88, while the broader Topix index shed 0.53 percent to end at 1,575.82.



Automakers Honda Motor and Toyota fell about 1 percent as the yen pushed higher to reach its strongest level in more than a week.



Lower U.S. yields pulled down banking stocks, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial, Mizuho Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial closing down between 1.3 percent and 2.5 percent.



Australian shares tumbled to finish at their lowest level in seven weeks as banks extended recent declines on concerns about the surprise levy introduced in the federal budget. Disappointing wage growth and consumer confidence data also weighed on markets.



While Australian wage growth remained stagnant at a record low during the March quarter, a private measure of consumer sentiment declined for a second consecutive month in May, separate reports showed.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 64.50 points or 1.10 percent to 5,786, the lowest level since March 27. The broader All Ordinaries index closed 61 points or 1.04 percent lower at 5,821.20.



The big four banks fell 1-2 percent while miners Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group rallied 2-3 percent. Gold miners also posted strong gains as gold prices hit two-week high amid Trump concerns.



Wesfarmers declined 1.3 percent as the conglomerate abandoned plans for a $1.5 billion float of its Officeworks retail chain, citing unfavorable market conditions. Fashion retailer OrotonGroup plummeted almost 20 percent after a profit warning.



Seoul shares edged lower as growing doubts over U.S. political leadership triggered some profit taking after a recent rally. The benchmark Kospi dropped 2.25 points or 0.10 percent to 2,293.08, dragged down by insurers and steelmakers.



New Zealand shares ended a tad higher despite dual-listed banks coming under selling pressure. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 14.89 points or 0.20 percent to 7,422.50.



Fisher & Paykel Healthcare shares rallied 1.7 percent after ResMed withdrew its complaint against the company at the U.S. International Trade Commission. A2 Milk advanced 2.3 percent on bargain hunting after recent losses.



Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was moving down 0.4 percent. The country's consumer price inflation climbed an annual 4.4 percent in April, easing from an eight-year high of 5.1 percent in March, official data showed.



Singapore's Straits Times index was losing 0.1 percent after a government report showed Singapore's non-oil domestic exports declined for the first time in six months in April, defying economists' expectations for a further strong rise.



India's Sensex was rising 0.3 percent to trade at a fresh record high, helped by strong capital inflows. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was down half a percent and the Taiwan Weighted eased 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks struggled for direction before ending mixed overnight as weaker-than-expected housing data along with the political turmoil in Washington pulled down the dollar. U.S. industrial output rose sharply in April, helping limit the downside.



The Dow slipped marginally and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.3 percent to close at another record high.



