Viking Line Abp - Great Interest in Baltic Cruises and Boat Trips - This Summer's Most Popular Departures are Starting to Sell out

The booking situation for cruises and scheduled service during the 2017 summer season looks favourable for Viking Line. Interest from the Russian market has grown, while bookings from the international market are higher than for the same period last year. So there is good reason to book one's journey well in advance since departures with the greatest demand are already starting to fill up. Prices are also more attractive the earlier a journey is booked.

Viking Line's busiest season kicks off just before the Midsummer holiday. The total number of sailings booked for June-August is now greater than for the same period last year. But there are places still available for almost every day during the peak summer season.

"The trend of people planning their journey with ever shorter notice looks set to continue. There are still places on our summer departures, but if people want to be sure about sailing on a certain day - for instance, on weekends - and get a more attractive price, it is worth booking in advance," says Kaj Takolander, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Viking Line.

Increased capacity on the Helsinki-Tallinn route

There is great demand for sailings between Helsinki and Tallinn during the summer months. Viking Line is increasing capacity on this route by offering up to twelve daily sailings between the two capitals this summer. Along with day cruises to Tallinn with Mariella and Gabriella, the new catamaran Viking FSTR will operate this route from April 10 to October 22. The new vessel will sail between Helsinki and Tallinn in less than two hours.

Focus on the Baltic Sea and Viking Line's destinations

A sea journey includes beautiful archipelago landscapes, lovely memories and a sense of freedom once the hawsers are cast off. This summer Viking Line will offer its customers new products as well as old favourites. Viking Line always strives to give special attention to families, particularly its youngest passengers. During this period, it is mostly families with children who sail, and the Company aims to make the journeys for this target group as enjoyable as possible. A wide variety of programmes and destinations are available. Viking Line sells hotel packages to Stockholm, Tallinn, Åland, Turku and Helsinki. More information about our destinations and package trips can be found here: https://www.sales.vikingline.com/en/destinations/

The most popular hotels for Viking Line's package trips:

Stockholm : Scandic Malmen

Scandic Malmen Helsinki : Scandic Grand Marina and Original Sokos Hotel Presidentti (newly refurbished)

Scandic Grand Marina and Original Sokos Hotel Presidentti (newly refurbished) Turku : Holiday Club Caribia and Original Sokos Hamburger Börs

Holiday Club Caribia and Original Sokos Hamburger Börs Tallinn : Original Sokos Hotel Viru and Park Inn by Radisson Meriton Conference & Spa Hotel

Original Sokos Hotel Viru and Park Inn by Radisson Meriton Conference & Spa Hotel Åland: Park Alandia (newly refurbished) and Pommern (newly refurbished)

The most popular excursions in destinations served by Viking Line:

Stockholm : Junibacken, ABBA The Museum and Gröna Lund amusement park

Junibacken, ABBA The Museum and Gröna amusement park Helsinki : Sea Life aquarium and Linnanmäki amusement park

Sea Life aquarium and Linnanmäki amusement park Turku : Moomin World, JukuPark water park

Moomin World, JukuPark water park Tallinn : Seaplane harbour, Tallinn Zoo and the TV Tower

Seaplane harbour, Tallinn Zoo and the TV Tower Åland: Mariebad, Åland Maritime Museum and Smart Park

Park Alandia, Åland

