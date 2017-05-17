New Frost & Sullivan Webinar: Connected Cars: Where are the Services?

Create a Frictionless Experience with My Car as a Service

LONDON, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

WHEN: 1st June, at 4pm BST

WHERE: Online, with complimentary registration. Please email: anna.zanchi@frost.com

SPEAKERS: Jean-Noel Georges, Global Programme Director, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan; Julien Clausse, Head of Moonshot Innovation, Amadeus; Christine Caviglioli, Senior Vice President Automotive and Mobility Services, Gemalto

Digital transformation is impacting the automotive industry thanks to the rise of embedded software, autonomous behavior and hyper connectivity. However, connected cars are often mentioned when referring to hacking or security threats and risks.

To register for the webinar, or to find out more on this topic, please email Anna Zanchi, Corporate Communications: anna.zanchi@frost.com

"Frost & Sullivan strongly believes that connected cars will drastically change the way people interact with vehicles, due to the numerous communication technologies and associated services that will be available," notes Jean-Noel Georges, Global Programme Director, Digital Transformation, Frost & Sullivan. "Even if security is mandatory to create confidence in connected car usage, real value-added services are also vital for a successful commercial rollout. The My-Car-as-a-Service concept will transform existing car usage in a frictionless experience."

Why You Must Attend:

Identify key areas and services where the connected car will have a strong impact in the coming years

where the connected car will have a strong impact in the coming years Understand connected car services to create a successful experience

Find out why other industries are now targeting the automotive sector

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion

Contact:

Anna Zanchi

Corporate Communications - Europe

P: +39.02.4851 6133

E: anna.zanchi@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com