Research and Markets - Global Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are American Moistening Company, Baltec IES, Caldwell Tanks, Mee Industries & Siemens

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global turbine inlet cooling systems market to grow at a CAGR of 3.98% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Turbine Inlet Cooling Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is resurgence of nuclear power in Japan. In 2011, Japan witnessed the Fukushima accident that eliminated the dependence on nuclear power. After this incident, nuclear reactors in Japan were not operation. This created nearly 30% gap in electricity-generating capacity. This gap was replaced by importing (LNG) liquefied natural gas, oil, and coal. In 2013, the dependence on such imports increased tremendously by 94%, which simultaneously increased carbon emissions. Carbon emissions grew by almost 25%. In addition, the increase in imports led to the rise in electricity prices.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is reduction in coal-based power plants. In 2015, according to EIA, nearly 94 coal-fired power plants were shut down in the Americas. Forty-one coal power plants with a capacity of 5,326.5 are expected to shut down by 2016. Owing to the increase in concerns about environmental protection, the goal of clean power plan in the US has led to these closures.

Further, the report states that one of the main challenges that the market is facing is the volatility of natural gas. To safeguard power from price fluctuations, utilities always seek to maintain a balanced feedstock portfolio.

Key vendors



American Moistening Company

Baltec IES

Caldwell Tanks

Mee Industries

Siemens



Other prominent vendors



Camfil Power Systems

Johnson Controls

Stellar Energy



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by technology



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Market drivers



PART 09: Market challenges



PART 10: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l7fz63/global_turbine

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716