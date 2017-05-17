JML Benefits From TrueCommerce's Leading Trading Partner Platform

COVENTRY and MANCHESTER, England, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity and integration solutions, announced todaythat JML, a leader in consumer products, is maximising the benefits of electronic trading with the TrueCommerce EDI Managed Service. Migrating to TrueCommerce for all its EDI requirements has streamlined JML's internal processes, resulting in increased productivity and enhanced customer service.

JML's diverse range of products are found on virtually every high street and in many of the largest retailers throughout the UK and Ireland. With over twenty years' experience of supplying the retail sector, JML had a myriad of EDI solutions, using both web portals and on-premise solutions to trade electronically with its customers.

"Our unique business model, which combines focused multichannel sales with integrated marketing, media, ecommerce and distribution, has transformed a small family-run enterprise into an international household brand," said Wayne Crick, Systems Development Manager at JML. "Our previous EDI set up had evolved over many years and due to the age of some of the solutions it was not without its problems. We recognised that as we continued to grow we needed a more reliable and scalable solution that would enable us to consolidate all EDI on to one platform and integrate with our back office system."

Outsourcing EDI to TrueCommerce has provided JML with a reliable and fully automated end-to-end solution for the electronic exchange of orders, invoices, ASNs, remittances and debits with its key customers, including Asda, Argos and Boots.

TrueCommerce's first class infrastructure and trading partner platform gives JML the peace of mind that system issues and errors will not affect its operations. The TrueCommerce's dedicated managed service team pro-actively monitor the platform to ensure that message validation errors do not affect JML and its customers. This has led to an increase in efficiency and productivity, as staff do not have to spend time resolving issues and can instead focus on their core roles.

"We no longer receive penalties for the late processing of orders, which has consequently led to improved customer relations," said Caroline Youssefi, Systems Functional Consultant at JML. "We also benefit from quicker payments as previously there were delays in receiving payment if there were any issues with our invoices, such as incorrect information or even at a basic level the format of the files. The TrueCommerce solution now validates that invoices are correct before they are sent to our customers, which has resulted in fewer invoice queries and quicker payments."

"We are delighted that JML has benefited from migrating all its EDI requirements on to the TrueCommerce platform," said Craig Greenall, Business Development Executive at TrueCommerce. "Whilst we understand that migrating to a new provider can be a daunting process for many companies, we have proven experience of doing so for companies large and small."

Founded in 1986 by John Mills and now a global operation, JML was once a small family company that developed through consumer exhibitions with exciting live demonstrations of innovative products.

Over the last two decades we've grown into a household name, one of the nation's favourite brands and a world leader in retail screen promotions and TV home shopping. With ambitious plans for further rapid growth, you can find our diverse range of products on virtually every high street and in many of the biggest retailers throughout the UK and Ireland.

Our international distribution is also expanding fast and we have a presence in over 70 countries worldwide.

TrueCommerce in Europe is the brand name that brings together three market leading EDI vendors in Europe: Wesupply, Atlas Products and HighJump B2Bi. TrueCommerce Europe delivers the next generation of EDI and e-Invoicing managed service to companies large and small looking to improve efficiency and reduce cost. TrueCommerce Europe is part of the global TrueCommerce and HighJump business serving 15,000 customers with almost 800 staff deployed.

