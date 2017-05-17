Defoamers Market Size Worth $4.4 Billion by 2025 | Growth Rate: 4.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldefoamers marketis expected to reach USD 4.4 Billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising investment on water treatment operation across the globe has driven the global defoamers market. Furthermore, growth in pulp & paper production in developing regions of the world has fueled the demand.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Water-based defoamers segment has experienced robust growth over the past few years, owing to environmental benefits associated with it. Shift in consumer preferences towards environmentally sustainable products is expected to result in increased share of water-based defoamers over the next few years.

Silicone-based defoamers dominated the global market, accounting for more than 38% share of the total revenue. Wide usage of silicone-based defoamers in major end-user industries including pulp & paper and water treatment attributed for the largest share. The share of oil-based defoamers is estimated to decline, owing to stringent environmental regulations.

Pulp & paper was the largest application segment of the global defoamers market in 2016. Growth of pulp & paper industry in developing regions such as Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Latin America has fueled the demand for defoamers in the recent past. Demand from agrochemicals and coatings applications is expected to increase at a fast pace.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Defoamers Market Analysis By Product (Water-based, Oil-based, Silicone-based), By Application (Pulp & paper, Coatings, Agrochemicals, Water Treatment, Food & Beverages), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/defoamers-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global defoamers market was valued at USD 2,938.2 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2025 Silicone-based defoamers accounted to be the largest product segment in 2016 and is estimated to account for more than 38% share by 2025

Water-based defoamers segment is likely to expand at the fastest growth rate of 5.1% from 2017 to 2025

Pulp & paper is estimated to be the highest revenue generating segment of the global defoamers market in 2025, accounting for more than 27% of the revenue share

Defoamers for coatings application is expected to reach USD 1,112.9 million by 2025, owing to rising demand in waterborne coatings

by 2025, owing to rising demand in waterborne coatings Asia Pacific dominated the global defoamers market and the region is anticipated to maintain its leading position over the forecast period, accounting for around 44% share of the revenue

dominated the global defoamers market and the region is anticipated to maintain its leading position over the forecast period, accounting for around 44% share of the revenue Positive outlook in pulp & paper production coupled with prospective growth in coatings industry in China , India , and South East Asian countries is expected to drive the demand in Asia Pacific region

, , and South East Asian countries is expected to drive the demand in region North America was the second-leading player in the regional market, accounting for more than 21% share in 2016

was the second-leading player in the regional market, accounting for more than 21% share in 2016 Producers including BASF SE, Applied Material Solutions, Wacker Chemie AG, Kemira Oyj, Shin Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd, Dow Corning Corp, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., and Evonik Industries AG were the leading players in global defoamers market

Fragmented nature of the market coupled with integrated operation led to intense competition

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Rhamnolipids Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rhamnolipids-market



Malic Acid Downstream Potential Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/malic-acid-downstream-potential-market



Industrial Bioprocessing Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/industrial-bioprocessing-market



Bioplastic Packaging Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/bioplastic-packaging-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global defoamers market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Defoamers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Water-based Oil based defoamers Silicone based defoamers Others

Defoamers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Pulp & paper Coatings Agrochemicals Water treatment Food & Beverage Others

Defoamers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: grandviewresearch.com/blogs/specialty-and-fine-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com