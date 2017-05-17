Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to halt the trading in the below products issued by Svenska Handelsbanken AB on STO Warrants due to closed underlying market. Trading will be resumed on May 18, 2017.



SE0003650662 MINILONG_STL_H1 ----------------------------- SE0003650670 MINILONG_STL_H2 -----------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Eva Norling or Gustav Erikson, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.