Net income hit $3.3 million in the 12 months to the end of December, from a net loss of $1.6 million a year earlier, although the Hong Kong-based PV independent power producer recorded a net loss of $8.7 million in the fourth quarter, from $7.4 million in the final three months of 2015."We expect significant growth in the U.S., Uruguay and Chile and continue to build out our existing pipeline in Japan," said Sanjay Shrestha, chief investment officer of Sky Solar and president of Sky Capital America.Full-year revenue jumped 39.8% year on year to $65.9 million, as the company increasingly shifted its business model from sale of solar systems to sale of PV-generated electricity. Revenue from electricity sales soared 51.2% on the year to $53.6 million in 2016, with sales of PV systems contributing revenue of just $12.3 million, up 5.2% on the year.By the end of December, Sky Solar had developed 292.3 MW of solar capacity at 307 sites throughout the world and owned and maintained 159.6 MW, up just 7.5 MW from the third quarter of 2016. It was building ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...