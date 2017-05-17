

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Reversing direction, the Australian dollar weakened against its major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The aussie declined to near a 2-week low of 83.11 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.0728 against the kiwi, from its early highs of 84.01 and 1.0790, respectively.



The aussie fell to an 8-month low of 1.4999 against the euro and a 6-day low of 1.0070 against the loonie, off its prior highs of 1.4918 and 1.0115, respectively.



Pulling away from an early 2-day high of 0.7444 against the greenback, the aussie edged down to 0.7396.



The next possible support for the aussie is seen around 0.73 against the greenback, 82.00 against the yen, 1.06 against the kiwi, 1.52 against the euro and 0.99 against the loonie.



