

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 16-May-17



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BYPGT035 1350000 USD 14,369,153.43 10.6438



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 1965000 USD 28,957,346.97 14.7366



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BDF12W49 45152 USD 798,884.87 17.6932



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 750000 USD 12,473,234.76 16.631



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 16/05/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 650000 USD 6,569,017.32 10.1062



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 2025000 USD 20,465,648.21 10.1065



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2975000 EUR 40,238,684.97 13.5256



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 301,567.62 14.3604



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,235,121.33 17.2503



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 211000 EUR 3,670,811.09 17.3972



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 910010 GBP 11,077,989.70 12.1735



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/05/2017 IE00BVXBH163 4060000 USD 73,980,202.77 18.2217



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,382,354.02 19.7479



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2805000 EUR 50,734,399.22 18.0871



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BDF16114 106000 EUR 1,581,272.15 14.9177



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 16/05/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000 EUR 315,088.78 15.0042



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,334,360.39 16.0766



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,347,934.14 18.7213



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,332,117.43 16.5398



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/05/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 2100000 GBP 22,591,454.37 10.7578



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,306,173.30 18.657



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/05/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 300,337.34 18.7711



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,702,756.46 18.811



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 16/05/2017 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,269,676.27 17.4383



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,449,332.57 17.4379



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 1700000 EUR 23,787,981.67 13.9929



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 301250 CHF 5,387,545.08 17.884



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 601000 EUR 9,192,469.98 15.2953



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 600010 GBP 6,233,835.75 10.3896



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 451000 USD 8,093,450.18 17.9456



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 16/05/2017 IE00BVXC4854 11250000 USD 171,498,448.20 15.2443



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BYQCZD50 15000 USD 243,529.19 16.2353



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,893,494.86 5.8256



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,842,303.85 18.4076



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,018,801.30 15.6739



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 902,607.60 13.8863



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 146000 USD 2,533,786.18 17.3547



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 16/05/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 296,897.33 18.5561



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 16/05/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,640,972.06 18.6717



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 16/05/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 17,311,371.39 19.0235



