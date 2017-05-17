

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurozone final inflation data is due. Inflation is seen at 1.9 percent in April, unchanged from the flash estimate.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the greenback, yen and the pound, it recovered from its early low against the franc.



The euro was worth 1.1087 against the greenback, 124.70 against the yen, 0.8567 against the pound and 1.0918 against the franc as of 4:55 am ET.



