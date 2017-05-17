

Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc



Tender Offer: Updated results and price



The Board of Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT is pleased to announce the updated results of the Tender Offer, including additional forms which were accepted at the discretion of the Board. The results are therefore as follows:



+-----------------------+-----------------------+---------------------------+ | Number of acceptances | Number of Shares held | % of Issued Share Capital | +-----------------------+-----------------------+---------------------------+ | 417 | 10,570,589 | 27.60 | +-----------------------+-----------------------+---------------------------+ The Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share has been finalised and independently reviewed and the net amount to be paid to investors will be 100.19p per Ordinary Share.



Payments for all Shareholders who had accepted the Tender Offer are expected to be made in the next week.



For further information please contact:



Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Foresight Solar & Infrastructure VCT plc via GlobeNewswire



B640GZ4R26



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX