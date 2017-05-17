Global Process Safety Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% by 2021 - Analysis By Product & End User - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Process Safety Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global process safety systems market to grow at a CAGR of 4.58% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Process Safety Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the Key vendors operating in this market.



One trend in the market is the development of customized safety systems. The emergence of customized safety systems and the customization requirements of the end-users are constantly growing. Safety systems are essential, and the need is more critical in capital-intensive and critical process industries. End-users are unwilling to accept change from old systems to innovative automation systems mostly because of the capital limitations of automation systems, including process safety systems in gauging the exact requirements of end-users. Process safety system vendors are increasing their product range and are also acquiring vendors of related products; they also work along with the end-users to develop products based on their requirements. Working along with end-users has a positive impact on the adoption of process safety systems.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the increase in process automation among end-users. Process automation, which is a high-priority among the end-user industries especially in the developing countries in APAC and EMEA, is undergoing significant developments and operations. Automation is the result of an increasing demand for process safety systems in APAC and EMEA. The OPEC countries are expecting a rise in the value of oil per barrel and are also likely to set up more projects in the coming years. The oil and gas industry will be the key end-user of process safety systems. Most of these end-user industries were skeptical about investing during the economic crisis. The developing countries in APAC are undertaking new projects while countries in the Middle East and Latin America are looking to adopt newer automation technologies in process industries. Thus, the process safety systems market is expected to grow at a high rate.

Key vendors



ABB

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric



Other prominent vendors



Emerson Electric

Esoteric Automation

General Electric

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt

Johnson Controls

OMRON

Schneider Electric



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Market drivers



PART 10: Impact of drivers



PART 11: Market challenges



PART 12: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 13: Market trends



PART 14: Vendor landscape



PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/t38df5/global_process

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716