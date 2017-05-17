EXPO 2017 ASTANA: Foton Motor Becomes the Sole Designated Vehicle Supplier of China Pavilion

BEIJING, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 12, 2017, "Foton Motor Group Signing Ceremony as Expo 2017 Astana - China Pavilion Sponsor"was held at the headquarters of Foton Motor Group. As the "Gold Sponsor" of China Pavilion of this World Expo, Foton Motor will provide TOANO, AUV, SAUVANA automobiles as the sole designated vehicles of China Pavilion.

Based on the green environmental protection standards, Foton Motor will send SAUVANA, TOANO and AUV products to servethe China Pavilion at Expo 2017 Astana. All products have successfully served international conferences and events multiple times. SAUVANA was first"challenged" by Dakar Rally and smoothly completed the competition in 2016; TOANO transported the heads of states during the 70th anniversary of the V-day in 2015 and served as the state guest vehicle during G20 Summit in 2016 as well as its official vehicle. FOTON AUV buses served high-ranking government officials, state guests and journalists with zero malfunctions.

Expo 2017 Astanawill take place fromJune 10 to September 10, 2017. The theme is "Future Energy". It will be one of the biggest pavilionsat theExpo and thetheme of the China Pavilion is "Future Energy, Green Silk Road". As the forerunner of thisinitiative, Foton Motor was one of the earliest Chinese enterprisesto begindeveloping in overseas markets. It has realized global industrialization operations and has made outstanding achievementsin "Belt & Road" countries.

As the most technologically representative urban transport projects in Kazakhstan and throughout Central Asia,the Astana automatic unmanned light rail project is China and Kazakhstan 's model project under the "Belt & Road " initiative. At present, Foton Motor has cooperated with the project contractor to provide relevant engineering machinery, heavy duty truck products and support services.

In addition, Foton AUV coach & bus has successfully won a 1,000 unit order of clean energy buses from a client in Myanmar,making it thelargest Southeast Asia bus exportcontract since Chinawas founded.

Furthermore, Foton Motor will rely on scientific and technological innovation to localized operations. Supported by technologies and operation experience of two joint ventures, namely, Beijing Foton Daimler Automotive Co., Ltd. (BFDA) and Beijing Foton Cummins Engine Co., Ltd (BFCEC), Foton Motor will implementitsglobally leading automobile manufacturing and operation standards to other regions with its business. It will, when offering high value-added products and services to local users, serve as the forerunner of "intelligent manufacturing in China", and the internationally leading automobile enterprise driven by technology.

