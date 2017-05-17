

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. (RDY) announced it has received approval from the U.S. FDA to launch Doxorubicin Hydrochloride Liposome Injection, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of Doxil (doxorubicin hydrochloride liposome injection), for intravenous use, in the U.S. market.



The Doxil brand and generic had U.S. sales of approximately $196 million MAT for the most recent twelve months ending in March 2017. DOXIL is a registered trademark of ALZA Corp.



Dr. Reddy's Laboratories stated that the FDA approval is an outcome of extensive collaboration with the company's partner, Natco Pharma Ltd. on R&D and manufacturing capabilities.



