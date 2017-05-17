

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK unemployment rate dropped in the first quarter, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Wednesday.



The ILO jobless rate came in at 4.6 percent in three months to March, the lowest since 1975. The rate dropped from 5.1 percent in the prior year and 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016.



The number of unemployed decreased by 53,000 from prior quarter to 1.54 million in three months to March.



At the same time, the employment rate was 74.8 percent in the first quarter, the highest since comparable records began in 1971.



Average earnings including bonus advanced 2.4 percent annually, in line with expectations. Excluding bonus, earnings grew 2.1 percent.



In April, the number of people claiming unemployment benefits increased by 19,400 from prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX