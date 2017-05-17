Research and Markets - Growth Opportunities in the Global Aerospace Control Surface Market 2016-2021: Major Players are Boeing Aerostructres Australia, Spirit Aerosystem, Triumph Aerostructure, Aernnova, and GKN Aerospace

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The aerospace control surface market is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2016 to 2021.



The future of the global aerospace control surface market looks good with opportunities in commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, and military aircraft segments. The major growth drivers of this market are increasing demand for commercial aircraft and the launch of several new aircraft including the Comac C919, Mitsubishi Regional Jet (MRJ), and Sukhoi Super Jet 100.

On the basis of comprehensive research, the author predicts that the demand for spoilers will show the highest growth in the forecast period.

The study includes a forecast for the growth opportunities in the global aerospace control surface market by product type, aircraft type, control surface type, material type, and region, as follows:

By Control Surface Type (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):



- Primary Control Surface

- Secondary Control Surface

By Aircraft Type (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):



- Commercial Aircraft

- Regional Aircraft

- General Aviation

- Military Aircraft

By Product Type (Value $ million from 2010 to 2021):



- Flaps

- Slats

- Spoilers

- Ailerons

- Elevators

- Rudder

By Material (Value $ million for 2015):



- Composite

- Aluminum

- Others

Some of the key players of the aerospace control surface market are Boeing Aerostructres Australia, Spirit Aerosystem, Triumph Aerostructure, Aernnova, and GKN Aerospace.

The report suggests mergers and acquisitions as players in this market are joining to broaden product portfolios and gain market share.

Within the global aerospace control surface market, the commercial aircraft segment is expected to remain the largest market as commercial aircraft has highest number of control surfaces.

North America is expected to remain the largest region due to presence of aircraft manufactures and aircraft component manufactures that create the largest customer base for aerospace control surface market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.3: Industry Classifications

2.3: Supply Chain

3. Market Analysis

3.1: Market Analysis 2015

3.1.1: Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Value

3.1.2: Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Control Surface Type

3.1.3: Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Application

3.1.4: Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Product

3.1.5: Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Material

3.1.6: Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Region

3.2: Market Trend from 2010 to 2015

3.2.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.2.2: Global Aerospace Control Surface Market: Trends

3.2.3: Trends of the Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Control Surface Type



- Primary Control Surface

- Secondary Control Surface

3.2.4: Trends of the Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Application



- Commercial Aircraft

- Regional Aircraft

- General Aviation

- Military Aircraft

3.2.5: Trends of the Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Product



- Flaps

- Slats

- Spoiler

- Aileron

- Elevator

- Rudder

3.2.6: Trends of the Global Aerospace Control Surface Market by Region

3.3: Market Drivers and Challenges

3.4: Market Forecast from 2016 to 2021

3.4.1: Macro Economy Forecasts

3.4.2: Global Aerospace Control Surface Market: Forecast

3.4.3: Forecast for the Aerospace Control Surface Market by Control Surface Type



- Primary Control Surface

- Secondary Control Surface

3.4.4 Forecast for the Aerospace Control Surface Market by Application



- Commercial Aircraft

- Regional Aircraft

- General Aviation

- Military Aircraft

3.4.5: Forecast for Aerospace Control Surface Market by Product



- Flaps

- Slats

- Spoiler

- Aileron

- Elevator

- Rudder

3.4.6: Forecast for Aerospace Control Surface Market by Region

4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Ranking of Major Players

4.3: Geographical Reach

4.4: Operational Integration

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Growth Opportunity and Strategic Analysis

5.1 Growth Opportunities Analysis

5.1.1 Growth Opportunities for Aerospace Control Surface Market by Control Surface Type

5.1.2 Growth Opportunities for Aerospace Control Surface Market by Application

5.1.3 Growth Opportunities for Aerospace Control Surface Market by Region

5.3 Strategic Analysis

5.3.1 Mergers and Acquisitions in the Global Aerospace Control Surface Market

6. Company Profiles for Leading Players

6.1: Boeing Aerostructures Australia

6.2: Spirit AeroSystems

6.3: Triumph Group

6.4: Aernnova

6.5: Harbin Hafei Airbus Composite Manufacturing Centre (China)

6.6: GKN Aerospace

6.7: FACC

6.8: Patria

6.9: Strata Manufacturing PJSC

