Lithium Iron Phosphate Material and Battery Market Size Worth $25.47 Billion By 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globallithium iron phosphate material and battery marketis expected to reach USD 25.47 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for these batteries from the electric & hybrid electric vehicles and consumer electronics segments is expected to be the biggest driver of the market over the next eight years.

(Logo:http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



New technologies have resulted in increasing popularity of lithium iron phosphate batteries. For instance, the innovation of lithium iron nanophosphate batteries has found extensive applications in electric & hybrid vehicles in the telecommunication sector, apart from electric vehicles and power generation.

Graphite accounted for the majority of the raw material market in 2016, in terms of revenue. This material, which is used as an anode in these batteries, is known for its high performance and stability at high temperatures. These factors have increased its importance in this industry, consequently driving its demand.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) Material and Battery Market Analysis By Raw Material (Graphite, Lithium Iron Phosphate, Lithium Fluoride), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/lithium-iron-phosphate-lifepo4-material-battery-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global market was valued at USD 4.76 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2017 to 2025 Graphite is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 25.9% from 2017 to 2025 courtesy growing demand for batteries from electric vehicles and consumer electronics

Lithium iron phosphate, which avoids problems of battery explosions due to over-heating, held a market share of 23.7% by value in 2016

The electric & hybrid electric vehicle segment accounted for the largest share of 57.6% of the market by revenue due to rise in fossil fuel prices and their side-effects on the environment

Presence of numerous companies and abundant raw material availability made Asia Pacific the largest manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate batteries in 2016

the largest manufacturer of lithium iron phosphate batteries in 2016 The market in North America , characterized by growing demand from the U.S., accounted for the second-largest share of 21.2% by value in 2016

, characterized by growing demand from the U.S., accounted for the second-largest share of 21.2% by value in 2016 The renewable power generation segment that comprises photovoltaic power generation, wind energy generation, and biomass power generation, is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR of 18.9% from 2017 to 2025 courtesy growing demand for fossil fuel alternatives

BYD, based in China , with revenues over USD 11.25 billion and 180,000 employees in 2015, was one of the major players in the market. In February 2016 , it introduced B-box battery energy systems in Australia , which helped it expand its product offerings in Asia Pacific

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Coal Handling Equipment Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/coal-handling-equipment-market



Natural Gas Storage Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/natural-gas-storage-market



Subsea Control Systems Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/subsea-control-systems-market



Solar District Heating Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/solar-district-heating-market



Grand View Research has segmented the global lithium iron phosphate material and battery market on the basis of raw material, application, and region:

Lithium Iron Phosphate Material and Battery Raw Material Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Ethylene carbonate Phosphorous trichloride Phosphorous pentachloride Graphite Lithium Fluoride Lithium iron phosphate Polyvinylidene Fluoride Others

Lithium Iron Phosphate Material and Battery Application Outlook (Volume, Megawatt Hour; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Consumer Electronics Electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles Renewable power generation Others

Lithium Iron Phosphate Material and Battery Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons, Megawatt Hour; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China Thailand India Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog: grandviewresearch.com/blogs/energy-and-power

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: +1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com