Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market Worth 7.23 Billion USD by 2022

The report"Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Marketby Equipment Type (Sugar Dissolvers, Carbonation Equipment, Blenders & Mixers, Heat Exchangers), Beverage Type (Flavored Drinks, Functional Drinks, Club Soda), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to reach a value of USD 7.23 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022.

Browse 84 market data Tables and 58 Figures spread through 138 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/carbonated-beverage-processing-equipment-market-132361671.html

The market is driven by factors such as emergence of new technologies to increase productivity, upgradation of equipment & machinery, and increasing demand for functional drinks. The high growth potential in emerging markets and untapped regions provides new growth opportunities for market players.

Heat exchangers is projected to be the fastest growing segment, by equipment type, from 2017 to 2022

A heat exchanger is a device that transfers heat between two liquids that have different temperatures, through separated walls, which prevents fluids from mixing or leaking. Heating is involved at various stages in the carbonated beverage processing industry. The demand for heat exchangers is increasing globally, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, where China is witnessing high demand due to industrial development.

Functional drinks segment holds high potential for the Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market

Functional drinks consist of energy drinks, fruit-based drinks, and others such as vitamin drinks. The demand for functional drinks is growing at a higher pace due to increase in health awareness. This has resulted an increased preference for carbonated soft drinks which consist of low calories, compelling carbonated soft drink manufacturers to offer innovative products that will cater to the consumers' requirements.

Significant growth for carbonated beverage processing equipment is observed in the Asia-Pacific region

The improved standard of living of the people due to the rise in the income levels is one of the major factors that is driving the carbonated soft drink market in the Asia-Pacific region. China is a major contributor to the carbonated beverage equipment market. Beverage giants such as PepsiCo Inc. (U.S.) and The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.) have made huge investments in Asian countries. Based on this current scenario, there is a wide market scope for the carbonated beverage processing equipment manufacturers to bring innovative machinery in the market that is efficient enough for faster product output.

The Carbonated Beverage Processing Equipment Market report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolio of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such Tetra Laval Group (Switzerland), GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (Germany), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Krones AG (Germany), SPX Flow Inc. (U.S.), and KHS GmbH (Germany).

