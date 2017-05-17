

Octopus Aim VCT plc



Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc



Together 'the Companies'



17 May 2017



Intention to Launch a New Fundraising



The Companies are pleased to announce their intention to launch a new combined offer for subscription to raise up to £30 million with an overallotment facility of a further £10 million, in the near future. It is anticipated that an Offer document containing further details will be sent to shareholders and potential new investors in due course.



