

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in April, final data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Headline inflation climbed to 1.9 percent from 1.5 percent in March. Inflation has returned to the the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



Core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol & tobacco accelerated to 1.2 percent from 0.7 percent in March. The latest level was the highest since September 2013.



Both headline and core inflation figures matched flash estimate published on April 28.



On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices climbed 0.4 percent in April.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX