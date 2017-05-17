Milamber Ventures Plc - Investment in Essential Learning

17 May 2017

Milamber Ventures Plc

(Milamber" or "the Company")

Investment in Essential Learning Company Ltd

Milamber (NEX: MLVP), the media, technology and education growth accelerator is delighted to announce that it has secured a 15% equity stake in Essential Learning Company Limited ("Essential Learning") for a total of £75,000, payable in two simultaneous tranches as follows: £25,000 of Milamber Ordinary Shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 16 pence per share and £50,000 Ordinary Shares at a price of 20 pence per share. The Ordinary Shares have been allotted to Gravity Investment Group Limited ("Gravity"), the owner of Essential Learning.

Essential Learning was founded in 2001 to work with companies across the North West of the UK and the Midlands, to develop much needed skills and talent by designing high quality apprenticeships, training programmes and "learning-at-work" across a wide range of educational and technical subjects.

Essential Learning is employer focused, working with companies to ensure that the skills and learning offered to their workforces meets organisational requirements and occupational standards. Its aim is to help employers and individuals realise their full potential.

Essential Learning posted revenues for the year ended 31 July 2015 of £981,556, with profit after tax of £141,834 and, for the shorter period of nine months to 30 April 2016 revenues were £616,316 with a loss after tax of £29,742. Essential Learning, through Milamber, is currently in the process of applying for Government R&D Tax Credit rebates.

With the recent announcement by the Government of the Apprenticeship Levy, which will result in £2.8 billion a year being invested into UK apprentice training, the Board of Milamber believe this is a timely investment for the Company.

Yvonne Lalley, Managing Director of Essential Learning said, "The skills shortages we face in the UK in Health, Social and Teaching sectors are significant. Essential Learning is being grown to address those needs. In the last 18 months our team has restructured the company to help create a stable base on which to grow,and Milamber has been brought in to help achieve those aspirations. We are already working well together and have begun to add over 100 new Apprenticeships a month, with the apprentices signing onto anaverage 18 month technical skills course. We are further excited because, as the new Apprenticeship Levy funding starts to be released, Essential Learning, as an Approved Training Provider, will be able to increase that growth further and help educate high quality, trained people to meet the needs of the market and improving their lives because they can earn more but also improving the people they serve through using these new technical skills."

Andy Hasoon, Chairman of Milamber said, "Essential Learning fits into our Educational Investment Strategy - we see technical learning as a key focus of that strategy. With the Apprentice Levy going live in May 2017 this is a timely investment and we look forward to working with Yvonne and her team to help grow Essential Learning within our Portfolio Company Network."

Issue of Equity

The Company has issued 406,250 Ordinary Shares to fund this investment, being 156,250 issued at 16 pence and 250,000 issued at 20 pence. Following the transaction, Gravity will own a 6.3% interest in Milamber.

Following this issue, and in accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 6,403,955 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote, and 505,556 Ordinary Shares held in treasury. The above figure of 6,403,955 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

