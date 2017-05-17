Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair will Return to Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 from 3rd-6th November 2017

- The Only Leading International Jewellery Exhibition in Taiwan, Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair Eyes Luxury Market

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its debut, Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair has accumulated more than 32,508 visits and has been recognised as the only premier international B2B jewellery exhibition in Taiwan. The 5th edition of Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair will be held in Taipei World Trade Center Exhibition Hall 1 from 3rd-6th November this year. According to the visitor survey, the Fair has become a must-attend exhibition for the buyers every year.

Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair Features Design, Metalwork and Art

Aiming at nurturing creative talents, heritage metalwork techniques and brand promotion, Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair has hosted several competition events and seminars with national authorities and received an overwhelming responses from the jewellery industry. This year, AKACHEN ART will present a selection of art jewellery to refresh a brand new concept in design and metalwork techniques. In addition, Glamour Fine Jewelery, well-known for its collection of precious gemstones, will showcase its gorgeous jewel designs to attract connoisseurs.

GIA Alumni & Associates Taiwan Chapter Re-exhibits at Taiwan Jewellery & Gem Fair to Display Scarce Gemstones

The GIA Alumni & Associates Taiwan Chapter, led by its president Mr. Jimmy Hsu plans on expanding the showcase scale this year to announce its high-end jewellery and other goods from the membership, such as Jeweler, AIDA Diamond, VS Art Jewelry Design, Carato Fine Jewellery and Fancy House Gems. The Group pavilion highlights GIA members' unique commodities and supports new business opportunities in jewellery industry. The value of fine jewellery displayed by GIA Taiwan not only shines bright in the way of jewellery product's creation and metalwork, but is also estimated to value over USD10 million.

Due to the turndown in Taiwan jewellery market caused by global economic decline and low profit of strike price, the industry phenomenon tends to be distressed. Nevertheless, it never discourages jewellery sector's ambition eyeing high-end market and connoisseur's desire to purchase precious gemstones. The President of Taiwan Jewelry Industry Association, Ms. Hung Mign-Li bluntly noted, "Many young designers have emerged as an important figure after overseas contests and have continued producing astonishing works in name of studio in Taiwan.Our exhibition is here to spread Taiwan's creative jewel artworks worldwide and attract more overseas exhibitors to have them learnt from each other.Taiwan's soft power must be continuously introduced and communicated to keep this industry's competitiveness sustainable. Taiwan, in the near future, is expected to play an significant role in the global jewellery market."

