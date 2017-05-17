Victoria Raffé, the former FCA director of authorisation, has joined the Board of Sybenetix as a Non-Executive Director to support the company's expansion of its RegTech and business performance solutions into new financial services segments and markets.

The role will see her draw on her extensive financial services, regulatory and FinTech experience, which includes existing directorships with Starling Bank and Growth Street.

"Victoria's appointment is an important part of our growth plans," said Taras Chaban, CEO and Co-Founder of Sybenetix. "The adoption of RegTech solutions is being enabled by greater collaboration between financial institutions, technology companies and regulators. Consequently, Victoria's experience and connections across all three areas are incredibly valuable. We are delighted Victoria has joined us as we engage with more regulators and types of financial institutions."

Developed for financial institutions and regulators, Sybenetix's Behavioural Analytics Model applies algorithms to individual decision making to provide a holistic behavioural analysis of market abuse, conduct risk and investment performance. Supervised machine learning is used to eliminate false positives for market abuse surveillance, provide instant insight based on individual behavioural profiles, and an evidence-based conduct risk system for use by senior managers and accountable individuals.

"The ability of RegTech innovation to improve regulatory effectiveness while taking cost out is important for financial services competitiveness and competition", said Victoria Raffé. "We've seen the FCA state they'll encourage further RegTech innovation in their latest business plan. Regulators around the world are looking to adopt more RegTech solutions themselves. They are also facilitating the development of RegTech solutions through initiative such as sprints and sandboxes. Extending my advisory work from FinTech to RegTech is a natural progression for me, especially with Sybenetix and its engagement with both firms and regulators."

Victoria Raffé's experience combines blue-chip financial services in strategy and marketing with 20 years FSA/FCA experience including at Executive Committee level. As FCA director of authorisation, she was the senior FCA decision-maker for SIF roles and new authorisation. Her other Non-Executive Directorships included Reliance Bank (Salvation Army), Starling Bank, WH Ireland and Growth Street. She is also Director of Raffé Consulting Ltd.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005476/en/

Contacts:

Sybenetix

Richard Maton, 44 (0)203 176 2508

Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer

richard.maton@sybenetix.com