SPRING HOPE, NC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- With Hemp, Inc.'s (OTC PINK: HEMP) 500-acre Arizona hemp farming infrastructure moving into high gear, the following news could not have come at a better time. We are pleased to report Arizona's House (Committee of the Whole) passed SB1337, amended, last week on 5/8/17 after the Senate passed it on 2/23/17. Proposed by Senator Sonny Borrelli, the bill would legalize the production, processing, sale and distribution of industrial hemp for commercial purposes and be treated as an agricultural crop subject to regulation by the Arizona Department of Agriculture. Senator Borrelli believes hemp would be a "good cash crop" for Arizona farmers since it can be used for a multitude of products ranging from fiber for clothing to oil. Thus, Arizona is "on the verge of authorizing its farmers to start growing hemp" according to one local new source.

This is perfect timing, according to Bruce Perlowin, CEO of Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP). Hemp, Inc.'s 70,000 square-foot multi-purpose industrial hemp decortication facility, in Spring Hope, North Carolina, is set to be fully operational any day now and will be the largest hemp processing plant of its kind in the western hemisphere. "Our type of commercial facility is an essential part of industrial/processing infrastructure necessary for the emerging, large scale industrial hemp industry in America. Now that we have that in place, we are focusing on building the farming infrastructure all over America. Acquiring a hemp baler in North Carolina, growing hemp clones in Colorado, joint ventures in Kentucky, and establishing the Arizona 'Veteran Village Kins Community' are the ways we have, thus far, implemented the first phase of our massive expansion plan to grow hemp in all legal states," said Perlowin. The Hemp University is the educational infrastructure and Hemp, Inc.'s CO2 Critical Extractor purchase is part of an already existing and rapidly expanding extraction infrastructure in America. (A more detailed description Veteran Village Kins Community can be read below.)

Perlowin continued, "The legalization of industrial hemp in Arizona would benefit its economy and expand its sources of revenue. Industrial hemp can also improve the agricultural vitality of Arizona. Because of these primary reasons, industrial hemp will continue to increase in demand." He went on to say, "For the last 3 years, I've been planning for the legalization of hemp in Arizona by building a 'Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Community' on 500 of our 4,500 acres in Arizona, north of Kingman." The eco-villages would also include organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements.

Thus far, there are a total of 6 geodesic domes on Perlowin's Hemp Growing Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona. One of the five domes has been completed, according to Dwight Jory, Project Manager for the Veteran Village. "We used giga-crete to stucco the outside of the dome we completed. The bathroom area is also completed. The next construction on the dome will be the entryway. The water system in the dome is connected to our high capacity commercial water well about 2 miles from the dome."

Per Jory, 1,200 trees have already been planted with another 100 in the process of being planted. A 1,500-ft water line has also been installed for the irrigation. "We are very pleased with the process. We just got the permit issued that was needed for the first 20x100ft greenhouse, which should be completed in the next couple of weeks. Right now, we are in the middle of conducting the site civil engineering." The company is soliciting bids for design of a solar array system and we have installed six (6) 40x40 planting boxes that are being filled with soil for planting organic vegetable gardens.

To date, Perlowin has seven "master hemp growers" from Oregon, Colorado, California, Kentucky, North Carolina, Nevada and, of course, Arizona who have expressed a strong interest in pursuing a joint venture with Hemp, Inc. to each grow industrial hemp on 50 acres in Arizona. Perlowin is calling it "The Great United Hemp Demonstration" which will encompass a total of 350 acres.

IN THE NEWS: HEMP ON TRACK FOR LEGALIZATION

Washington: The state of Washington removed industrial hemp from the state list of illegal drugs. According to Hemp Today, the state's governor, Jay Inslee, said the bill will protect farmers and processors from federal interference. The measure affecting industrial hemp also included guidelines for edible marijuana products and licensed marijuana sellers. The law takes effect in July, 2017.

West Virginia: In West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2453 allows hemp to be grown for research purposes, to also allow hemp to be grown commercially. The proposal was passed by both the House and Senate unanimously.

Arizona: As reported by Hemp, Inc. on 2/22/17, Arizona State Legislature, SB1337, that was in review by the Senate has passed the Senate with a 26-4 with bipartisan support in the Senate and is now in the House for consideration. SB 1337, if passed, would legalize the production, processing, sale and distribution of industrial hemp for commercial purposes.

Whether it's Alaska or Arizona, Hemp, Inc. is on the ground more often than not conducting business in those states. In Arizona, for example, Hemp, Inc. plans to grow up to 350 acres on a 500-acre Veteran Village Kins Community.

ABOUT THE "HEMP GROWING, CBD PRODUCING VETERAN VILLAGE KINS COMMUNITIES"

Aligned with Hemp, Inc.'s Triple Bottom Line approach, CEO Bruce Perlowin is exploring the possibilities of developing "Hemp Growing, CBD Producing Veteran Village Kins Communities" in North Carolina and considering several other states similar to the 500-acre demonstration community being built in Arizona. He currently has 2,500 acres (and counting) of land north of Kingman, Arizona where he's building a Veteran Village on 500 of those acres that would consist of 160 lots of 2 1/2 acre parcels for Kins Domains (eco-villages). Each parcel would grow 1 acre of hemp as well as having organic gardens, natural beehives, a pond, a living fence and other elements that make up a Kins Domain.

An additional 100 acres of hemp will be grown in each one of these 500-acre communities which will also include a 100,000 square-foot hemp (CBD) processing facility. The revenue from fifty of those acres is used to support that community. The revenue from the other fifty acres of hemp will be used to purchase 2 additional 500-acre parcels of land, thus keeping up with the needs of a large number of veterans that exist now and in the future.

The eco-friendly "Veteran Village Kins Communities" were inspired by the book series, The Ringing Cedars of Russia (https://www.ringingcedars.com). Perlowin has since found a way to incorporate it into Hemp, Inc.'s strategy of building hemp growing, CBD-producing "communities" or "villages." The first part of these "Veteran Village Kins Communities" is a "holistic healing and learning center" whose function in each community is obvious by the title. The prototype Veteran Village Kins Community in Arizona is expected to be completed by mid to late 2017.

Perlowin has been personally creating the Arizona "Veteran Village Kins Community" since 2013 as a solution to America's multifaceted veteran problem. To date, forty-four percent of the homeless are veterans. Twelve percent of that group are combat woman veterans with children. Twenty-two veterans commit suicide EVERY DAY. Two million veterans are on food stamps. As for the future, 238,000 veterans are leaving the armed services every year, according to Dannion Brinkley, Chairman of the Twilight Brigrade.

From rehabilitation to job creation, Perlowin says this model presents a comprehensive holistic solution to those individuals that all Americans owe a great debt of gratitude towards... the American veterans. Perlowin expects this model to produce very lucrative revenue for Hemp, Inc., the veterans themselves and the local communities these Kins Communities are built near. "The infrastructure for 'The Hemp Growing, CBD-Producing, Veteran-Village Kins Community,' which takes time to build, is already in place in Arizona. I've been building this infrastructure since 2013 and it can be duplicated for any state," says Perlowin.

WHAT IS HEMP?

Hemp is a durable natural fiber that is grown as a renewable source for raw materials that can be incorporated into thousands of products. It's one of the oldest domesticated crops known to man. Hemp is used in nutritional food products such as hemp seeds, hemp hearts and hemp proteins, for humans. It is also used in building materials, paper, textiles, cordage, organic body care and other nutraceuticals, just to name a few. It has thousands of other known uses. A hemp crop requires half the water alfalfa uses and can be grown without the heavy use of pesticides. Farmers worldwide grow hemp commercially for fiber, seed, and oil for use in a variety of industrial and consumer products. The United States is the only developed nation that fails to cultivate industrial hemp as an economic crop on a large scale, according to the Congressional Resource Service. However, with rapidly changing laws and more states gravitating towards industrial hemp and passing an industrial hemp bill, that could change. Currently, the majority of hemp sold in the United States is imported from China and Canada, the world's largest exporters of the industrial hemp crop.

9 GREAT REASONS TO INCLUDE HEMP AS PART OF A HEALTHY DIET

(Source)

THE HEMP UNIVERSITY

The Hemp University has been established to be the blueprint for farming, navigating and thriving in the industrial hemp revolution. With the goal to educate its attendees on key topics such as transitioning from traditional farming to organic farming, different hemp cultivar strains, how and where to get certified seeds, planting and harvesting industrial hemp, an in depth history of hemp and its many uses, agronomy, permaculture, ecological advantages and many more courses with an ever expanding curriculum. Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP) has secured an outstanding lineup of experts from at least a dozen states all over the country, including New York, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Nevada, Colorado, Oregon and Kentucky and more for the 2017 season.

Classes will also cover such topics as organic certification, potential licensing fees, what's happening with industrial hemp in different states around America, high CBD strains and different CBD extraction technologies (which will also be installed and showcased at Hemp, Inc.'s processing facility) and marketability of the crop. The seminars are expected to start March 18, 2017.

Hemp retail products from all around the country will be showcased at The Hemp University. Attendees will also be able to connect with potential industrial hemp distributors and product manufacturers. Our new "Hemp Hub" will be a one stop shop for every aspect of industrial hemp from seed and soil to sale. Providing as many resources as possible to our American farmers and land owners to successfully grow hemp and have sales channels for the potential 25,000 products our hemp industry can produce.

For those interested in attending, teaching, touring the hemp field and hemp processing facility or showcasing your company's hemp products, at The Hemp University, visit www.thehempuniversity.com.

HOW HEMP CAN CHANGE THE WORLD

Fuel. While the industrial, medicinal and commercial properties of hemp have been known to mankind for a very long time, its benefits to the environment have just been realized in recent years. One of the compelling things hemp offers is fuel. Reserves of petroleum are being depleted. Right now we are depleting our reserves of petroleum and buying it up from other countries. It would be nice if we could have a fuel source which was reusable and which we could grow right here, making us completely energy independent.

Industries in search of sustainable and eco-friendly processes are realizing hemp as a viable option. Hemp can provide an alternative, more efficient source of energy in the fuel industry. "The woody hemp plant is low in moisture; it dries quickly and is an efficient biomass source of methanol. The waste products produced by using hemp oil are a good source of ethanol. Both methanol and ethanol are produced from hemp through the efficient and economical process of thermo-chemical conversion. One acre of hemp yields 1,000 gallons or 3,785 liters of fuel. Hemp allows a lesser reliance on fossil fuels, which are non-renewable sources of energy and will not be able to meet the increasing global demands for long."

Petroleum fuel increases carbon monoxide in the atmosphere and contributes heavily to global warming and the greenhouse effect, which could lead to global catastrophe in the next 50 years if these trends continue. Do you want to find out if they are right, or do you want to grow the most cost effective and environmentally safe fuel source on the planet?

Using hemp as an energy and rotation crop would be a great step in the right direction.

UPCOMING HEMP EVENTS

1. Marijuana Business Conference and Expo (May 16 - 19, 2017 in Washington, DC)

The Marijuana Business Conference and Expo is the largest gathering business community of mid to large wholesale growers, dispensaries and recreational retailers, infused product makers, ancillary companies ranging from grow technology to legal services, and, angels and VCs investing in privately-held firms. The conference highlights the latest advances and networking opportunities in the cannabis industry. MJBizCon, as it is referred to, has continued to set industry-wide attendance records and is by far the world's largest gathering of executives and exhibitors each and every season. The show continues to be curated by the editors of MJBizDaily, the industry's most trusted professional news service. The upcoming expo expects 3,500-4,000 attendees from all 50 states and more than a dozen nations including a large Canadian contingent.

2. Hemp on the Slope (July 22, 2017 at Salt Creek Ranch in Collbran, CO from 11:00am to 5:00pm) Presented by Salt Creek Hemp Co. and produced by the Colorado Hemp Company, this celebration will feature speakers, workshops, exhibitors, live music, hemp food, networking and more. Hemp on the Slope seeks to educate and inform the community on the amazing benefits of hemp and the economic opportunities that exist. This event is hemp-centric and focused on all of the industrial, nutritional, and nutraceutical benefits of non-psychoactive cannabis-hemp. This event is not a medical or recreational marijuana event.

Those who attend the upcoming Hemp on the Slope! event in Colorado will be able to see Hemp, Inc.'s 17,000 CBD clones growing up close. Dr. Michael Villa, CEO of Innovations in Science and Business Research and Development, based in Colorado, is in negotiations with Hemp, Inc. for the planting, harvest and purchase of 17,000 high CBD-rich hemp clones. According to Dr. Villa, his company will be growing 17,000 plants for Hemp, Inc. in Colorado for CBD production. The clones will be made up of 8 different strains and is expected to be planted in late May of this year and harvested late September/early October. The crop will be dried and processed in Colorado. The CBD oil, to be extracted, will be prepared for the nutraceutical market. There are to be 1,000 plants per acre so the total crop will cover 17 acres. The whole process is expected to create jobs for up to 25 people or more. Taking into account the infrastructure, testing facilities and retail outlets, Colorado can expect a nice influx of job creation for its economy.

3. Cannabis World Congress and Business Exposition (June 14 - 16, 2017 in New York, New York; September 13 - 15, 2017 in Los Angeles, California; and October 4 - 6, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts) The Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo (CWCBExpo) is the definitive business event for the cannabis industry. Exhibitors and sponsors bring cutting-edge solutions to owners and managers of businesses in this fast-growing industry, and a wealth of opportunity and knowledge to those looking to enter the market with potential partners and investors.

4. The Northeast CWCBExpo (New York) will offer the depth and breadth of information and products for these industries expected to top $20 billion in the next three years. There is a huge platform taking a more comprehensive approach to learning with a strong emphasis on industrial hemp due to Governor Cuomo's commitment to making hemp a $1 billion industry in New York. The "Make America Hemp Again" will be presented by Hoban Law Group/CPS Education.

5. The Hemp University's Farming HEMP for Profit (June 10, 2017 in Spring Hope, North Carolina) The Hemp University will bring you The Art and Science of Extraction. Potentially the greatest single opportunity in the cannabis industry are the products created via extraction. With over 120 currently discovered cannabinoids and terpenes in cannabis -- extraction and refinement are paramount to creating top tier consumer products.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL HEMP ASSOCIATION

NHA represents hemp farmers, processors, manufacturers, start-up businesses, entrepreneurial endeavors, and retailers and strives to build a viable industrial hemp economy by providing education about the benefits of hemp and providing expert consultation to producers and processors entering the hemp industry. NHA has developed close relationships with local and state government agencies to establish regulations that benefit the hemp industry across the nation. We provide a wealth of expertise in fields ranging from mining and agriculture to hemp materials processing and the latest developments pertaining to laws and regulations. For more information on the National Hemp Association, visit www.NationalHempAssociation.org.

ABOUT THE HEMP INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION

The Hemp Industries Association (HIA) is a non-profit trade association representing businesses, farmers, researchers and investors working with industrial hemp. The HIA is at the forefront of the drive for fair and equal treatment of industrial hemp. Since 1994, the HIA has been dedicated to education, industry development, and the accelerated expansion of hemp world market supply and demand. For those who are currently involved in the hemp industry, thinking of starting a hemp business, a farmer interested in hemp or to support hemp commerce, please consider becoming a member of the HIA. To join, please click here for benefits, more information and an application.

HEMP, INC.'S "TRIPLE BOTTOM LINE"

With a deep-rooted social and environmental mission at its core, Hemp, Inc. seeks to build a business constituency for the American small farmer, the American veteran, and other groups experiencing the ever-increasing disparity between tapering income and soaring expenses. As a leader in the industrial hemp industry with ownership of the largest commercial multi-purpose industrial hemp processing facility in North America, Hemp, Inc. believes there can be tangible benefits reaped from adhering to a corporate social responsibility plan. Thus, Hemp, Inc.'s "Triple Bottom Line" approach serves as an important tool in balancing meeting business objectives and the needs of society and environment at the same time.

