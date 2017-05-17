Netcracker Takes Home Awards in Three Categories: Customer Experience Management, Managed Services and OSS

Netcracker Technology announced today that it has received the 2017 Innovations in Customer Experience award from Pipeline magazine. Netcracker also received runners up awards in Managed Services and OSS. The awards were announced Monday evening at a gala dinner at Le Negresco in Nice, France.

Netcracker is the industry leading OSS/BSS and SDN/NFV solutions provider for global service providers looking to undergo digital transformations. Netcracker's proven leadership for technology, business and customer experience transformations worldwide is unmatched in the industry.

"We are honored to be recognized by Pipeline as leaders in CEM, managed services and OSS," said Ari Banerjee, Vice President of Strategy at Netcracker. "These accolades highlight the commitment that we have to ensuring that our customers have the tools and capabilities they need to be successful during digital transformation initiatives."

Netcracker was selected for its sophisticated customer experience management capabilities, which enable it to deliver personalized journeys and experiences for all customer types. Netcracker was also recognized for its managed services and their ability to help companies transform, as well as its market-leading OSS.

"It's a remarkable achievement to make it to the Finalist level in any category," said Scott St. John, Managing Editor of Pipeline. "To make it to the Finalist of three categories is extremely rare and speaks volumes about the level of innovation across the multiple technology areas at Netcracker. The judges, from leading operators worldwide, felt their innovation in the customer experience stood out above the rest and we were happy to see them win this category as recognition and validation of their innovation."

