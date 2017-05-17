Construction Material Testing Equipment Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.18% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Construction Material Testing Equipment Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global construction material testing equipment market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the retail selling price as the average selling price for the product.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for construction material testing equipment market is infrastructure industry registers promising growth. Infrastructure is divided into six categories: extraction, utilities, manufacturing, transport, social, and telecommunications. The low prices of crude oil have affected the extraction and manufacturing sectors, and this has encouraged companies to shift toward renewable sources of energy, which in turn is creating new opportunities for the infrastructure sector.

The following companies as the key players in the global construction material testing equipment market: Aimil, CONTROLS Group, ELE International, Humboldt Mfg., and Matest. Other Prominent Vendors in the market are: Applied Test Systems, Canopus Instruments, CMS (Contrôle Mesure Systemes), CMT Equipment, GlobalGilson, Illinois Tool Works (Instron), IMP SCIENTIFIC, James Instruments, Labquip (Ireland), MTS Systems, NDT International, NL SCIENTIFIC INSTRUMENTS, Novanna, OLSON INSTRUMENTS, Papworths Construction Testing Equipment, Qualitest International, Shimadzu Corporation, TEST MARK INDUSTRIES, Tinius Olsen Testing Machine Company, UTEST, Wirsam Scientific, and Zwick Roell.



The latest trend gaining momentum in the construction material testing equipment market is evolution of smart cities. Countries around the world are developing smart cities. Rapid urbanization has created serious strains, such as traffic, congestion, and power shortage, on the top cities of the world as these areas are prime sources of greenhouse gas emissions and energy consumption.

