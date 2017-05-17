

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell in cautious trade on Wednesday as growing worries about political turmoil in the U.S. as well as concerns surrounding slowing growth in China sent investors rushing towards safe-haven assets.



U.S. political turmoil intensified after it emerged that President Donald Trump has tried to quash a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe against his former National Security Advisor James Flynn.



Also, Trump took to Twitter to defend his sharing of what is reportedly highly classified information with Russia during an Oval Office meeting last week, saying he had the 'absolute right' as president to give 'facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety' in the fight against ISIS and terrorism.



Meanwhile, Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in April, final data from Eurostat showed. Headline inflation climbed from 1.5 percent in March to 1.9 percent, returning to the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



The benchmark DAX was down 43 points or 0.34 percent at 12,761 in late opening deals after closing marginally lower in the previous session.



Adidas, Commerzbank, Continental, Daimler, Deutsche Post, E.ON, Fresenius and RWE were among the prominent decliners.



