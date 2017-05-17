BOULDER, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 -- ManagedMethods, a leading provider in the Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) space, today announced that it has joined Microsoft BizSpark program providing comprehensive developer access to Microsoft Azure cloud services, software, and support.

"ManagedMethods' participation in the BizSpark Program validates our commitment to providing flexible deployment options for our CASB product, Cloud Access Monitor," said Charlie Sander, CEO of ManagedMethods. "By leveraging the developer resources that BizSpark provides us, our customers who use Microsoft Azure can gain data security without sacrificing compute power, database storage, content delivery and other applications."

"Microsoft BizSpark is designed to help technology innovators like ManagedMethods accelerate their experience and expertise with Microsoft technologies," said Phillip Friedman, Senior Director, Startup Evangelism at Microsoft Corp. "Our goal is to work closely with emerging industry leaders to give them the tools and support they need to help expedite their time to market."

About Cloud Access Monitor

Cloud Access Monitor is an efficient and easy to deploy CASB solution that gives security professionals the power to:

See how users of popular business applications such as Microsoft Office 365, Microsoft OneDrive and Google G Suite store, download and share files in the cloud.

Detect risks created by unsafe file sharing links, confidential information in documents, and files infected by malware.

Block risky activities by quarantining files, un-sharing documents, suspending user accounts, and blacklisting problematic web sites.

Discover all unsanctioned ("Shadow IT") and sanctioned cloud applications being accessed by the organization.

Gain visibility into exactly how much each application is being used, who is using it, and what data is being exchanged.

About ManagedMethods

ManagedMethods offers the most efficient way to gain visibility into how data is stored, accessed and shared in cloud applications such as Microsoft Office 365, OneDrive, Google G Suite, Dropbox, Box and Slack, as well as to control unsanctioned Shadow IT applications. ManagedMethods' Cloud Access Monitor is the only Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) that can be deployed in 30 minutes or less, with no special training, and with no impact on users or networks. Learn more at managedmethods.com

