

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - Iceland's central bank decided to cut its key interest rate by a quarter point on Wednesday.



The Central Bank of Iceland decided to lower the rate on seven-day term deposits to 4.75 percent from 5.00 percent. Previously, the rate was reduced by 25 basis points in December.



The Monetary Policy Committee said clear signs of increased demand pressures in the economy call for a tight monetary stance so as to ensure medium-term price stability.



The monetary stance in the coming term will be determined by economic developments and actions taken in other policy spheres, the bank said.



Policymakers said the outlook for GDP growth exceeded the February forecast mainly due to stronger-than-expected growth in tourism.



Further, demand pressures in the labor market and the general economy grew despite increased importation of labor and strong productivity growth. This was offset by the appreciation of krona, the bank said.



On price front, the bank noted that the currency appreciation and low global inflation continue to offset domestic inflationary pressures.



Demand pressures in the economy have turned out stronger than previously forecast, but they are offset by the higher exchange rate. The inflation outlook has improved for 2017 and 2018 but has deteriorated further out the forecast horizon, the bank added.



The bank said it has scaled down its intervention in the foreign exchange market in view of its strong foreign exchange reserves.



