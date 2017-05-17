Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Overview for Dental Imaging Devices 2017 MedView" report to their offering.

Both intraoral and extraoral X-rays with digital technology are rapidly penetrating the market and replacing outdated systems. Digital technology provides dental practitioners with numerous technological and operational efficiencies when operating X-ray systems. With digital technology, dentists are able to immediately upload and manipulate X-ray images using imaging software. This allows dentists to observe enhanced images of the X-rays and make more accurate diagnoses. Likewise, dentists are able to save a greater amount of time between patients, thereby increasing patient turnover. Furthermore, switching to digital technology helps to minimize the amount of radiation exposure to patients.

Some dentists, especially those of older generations, take longer to adopt new technology in their offices. Many will not even consider the investment until significant scientific research is conducted and some conclusive evidence is provided with regards to the safety of radiation-generating machines. This slows down the growth of advanced devices significantly, although as evidence becomes clearer, the resistance will wear off, increasing penetration rates in the medium run.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. European Dental Imaging Market Overview

3. Country Profiles

Carestream

Sirona

Danaher Group

Planmeca

Dürr Dental

Vatech

ACTEON Group

CEFLA Group

Owandy

Fona



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/blpwpx/europe_market

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170517005541/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Medical Imaging, Dental