

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares extended declines from the previous session on Wednesday as bearish inventory figures pulled down oil prices and the dollar remained on the defensive on concerns that U.S. President Donald Trump's reform agenda could be slowed down amid a deepening political turmoil.



In economic releases, Eurozone inflation accelerated as estimated in April, final data from Eurostat showed. Headline inflation climbed from 1.5 percent in March to 1.9 percent, returning to the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent.'



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 30 points or 0.55 percent at 5,375 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Tuesday.



Ubisoft Entertainment shares fell over 4 percent after the entertainment firm cut its mid-term sales forecast and rejected the possibility of a hostile takeover by Vivendi.



Bouygues rose half a percent as a stronger performance in telecoms enabled the conglomerate to narrow its first-quarter net loss.



