castLabs' PRESTOplay for Desktops Facilitates Secure Offline and Online Video Playback

BERLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

castLabs, a digital video technology and services company, has announced the release of PRESTOplay for Desktops, a new video player software development kit (SDK) which provides digital rights management (DRM) enabled offline and online premium video playback to build desktop experiences for Windows® and Mac® computers.

As video content is consumed across a variety of devices, providing rich native desktop and laptop player apps is an opportunity to reach users with a branded experience. castLabs' PRESTOplay for Desktops allows video streaming services to quickly develop bespoke feature-rich players for these screens. Using HTML5, CSS, and JavaScript web technologies, just a single program needs to be written for publication on both Windows and Mac operating systems.

The comprehensive solution also takes advantage of the Google Widevine' DRM system to enable protected studio content for VoD, live, and offline use cases. For offline scenarios, PRESTOplay for Desktops facilitates the secure downloading of both DRM-enabled MPEG-DASH content and license keys to a user's computer to accommodate playback during travel or situations where internet is either unavailable or unreliable. The DRM feature is secured with Google's new Verified Media Path (VMP) technology.

"The launch of PRESTOplay for Desktops extends our offline playback offering across all screens," said Michael Stattmann, CEO of castLabs. "OTT services can now deliver their own premium video applications on platforms where browser based experiences were the only option. And most importantly, they can meet consumer expectations for offline viewing experiences without relying on aging technologies such as Silverlight® or Adobe® AIR®."

Complementing the existing functionality of PRESTOplay SDKs for browsers, iOS, and Android devices, as well as castLabs' DRMtoday cloud licensing service, OTT providers can provide holistic, multi-platform experiences from a single supplier.

For enquiries about the PRESTOplay range of solutions, please visit prestoplay.com.

About castLabs

castLabs pioneers software and cloud services for digital video markets worldwide. The company provides solutions to easily enable the secure distribution of premium movie, TV, and audio assets for high-quality video experiences. Their range of applications and services are designed to help businesses deliver DRM-protected content over a large selection of consumer devices and platforms. castLabs is based in Los Angeles, California, and Berlin, Germany. To learn more about castLabs products and services, please visit castlabs.com.