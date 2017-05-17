Global Automotive Actuators Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.7% by 2022 - Market Overview, Dynamics & Segmentation - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Actuators have been employed in automobiles for long to convert source energy into motion, in short acting as a trigger for an action. Using latest technology, this trigger component was upgraded in order to the catch up with the growing parent industry. High-response, high-thrust, electrically driven ball screw actuator, developed by NTN in 2009, was one notable breakthrough development for this component and since then, several other companies have focused on developing better actuators. Delphi has rolled out its smart remote actuators that are expected to gain singificant momentum in the market over the next two years.

The global market for automotive actuators is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 10.75% over the forecast period of 2017-2022. Europe was the second largest market for automotive actuators as of 2016. The market in Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a faster pace of 11.91%, with India, Japan, and China stepping towards becoming automotive component manufacturing hubs and supplying to countries such as the US and Germany.

As a solution for accurate spring and bump stop ratings for racing cars, the Earnhardt Technologies Group (ETG) has developed a revolutionary Spring Bump Stop Rater (SBSR) with the integration of Nook Industries' ActionJac, involving a servomotor. Materials supplier Evonik employed Vestamid HTplus Polypthalamide (PPA) grade in the latest waste date actuator series from Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. that controls the flow of gas inside turbochargers and combines high-temperature resistance, good mechanical properties, and chemical resistance. APC International Ltd. developed Piezo auto actuators that are maintenance free and can be operated over and over again without deterioration. Similarly, Helix Linear Technologies came up with mini electric linear actuators that pose a potential application in tight, compact spaces like an automotive headlight mount.

Some of the key players in the manufacture of these systems are:

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive

Denso Corporation

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

NOOK Industries

Robert Bosch GmbH

