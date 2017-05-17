Tourniquet Systems Market Worth $594.8 Million by 2025 | CAGR: 7.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaltourniquet systems marketis expected to reach USD 594.8 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing incidence of industrial & road accidents and major falls has been a major factor driving market growth. In addition, rapid increase in the number of hospitals and surgical care centers has led to increased application of tourniquets.

Tourniquets are majorly used when hemorrhages cannot be controlled with direct pressure or selective clamping of bleeding vessels. Certain advantages in modern surgical tourniquet systems such as safety, accuracy, and reliability have resulted in widespread adoption of these devices in orthopedic surgeries. Furthermore, technologically advanced tourniquet systems are now integrated with a wide range of pneumatic cuffs that help optimize the performance of the overall system. However, reusable cuffs might result in transmission of infection, which would consequently raise hospital costs and may hinder the growth of market during the forecast period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The market study suggests that tourniquet cuffs dominated the overall market in 2016 owing to their increasing applications in orthopedics, trauma, and emergency settings.

Amongst the application segments, hospitals occupied the largest share as they are effective in arresting life"threatening external hemorrhage caused due to limb injury

In addition, the non-institutional application segment is expected to grow rapidly due to the potential application of tourniquets in military war settings.

The Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS) recommends that "the judicious use of a pneumatic tourniquet may be helpful and lifesaving" in cases of major arterial hemorrhage caused by military wars

North America dominated in 2016 owing to presence of an excellent healthcare infrastructure, rise in the number of road accidents, and increasing adoption of advanced tourniquet devices

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. It will have one of the widest consumer base of tourniquets owing to huge population, increasing industrial & road accidents, and commendable financial support from various governments.

region is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. It will have one of the widest consumer base of tourniquets owing to huge population, increasing industrial & road accidents, and commendable financial support from various governments. Some of the major companies operating in this market are Delfi Medical, Zimmer Biomet, Hammarplast Medical AB, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, Stryker, ulrich medical, and Rudolf Riester GmbH

Grand View Research has segmented the global tourniquet systems market on the basis of component, application, and region:

Tourniquet Systems Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Tourniquet instrument Tourniquet cuffs Pneumatic Disposable Reusable Non-pneumatic

Tourniquet Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Hospitals Ambulatory setting Non-institutional use

Tourniquet Systems Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany Asia Pacific China Japan Latin America Brazil Mexico Middle East & Africa South Africa



