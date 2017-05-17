Olfactory Biosciences Corp: OLFC Launches Investor Website

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2017 / Olfactory Biosciences Corp. (OTC PINK: OLFC) is a life sciences company that focuses on designing products that contribute to better health using only natural phytochemicals and phytonutrients. The new website http://olfcinvestor.com provides investor information as well as the Company's products.

The company is currently raising up to $3 million in a private placement at $ 1 a share. (based on the company's valuation). The offering is being conducted under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D promulgated by the SEC under the Securities Act.

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the offering for promotions, advertising, and market development for its Autism related product, NOXO Sensory Gel™ as well as its unusual, NOXO Hungermgmt™ product.

OLFC has developed next generation medicines. The company is also unique in maximizing product margins and profits by being a virtual company utilizing computer and telecommunications to extend our science technologies and capabilities. OLFC works with freelancers and contractors located throughout the country and the world. http://olfcinvestor.com

Being virtual, OLFC has no overhead or payroll but does have unusual potential, growth and exceptional profit potential.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Olfactory Biosciences offers advanced non-prescription natural medicines. They are nasal gels applied for relief of common conditions such as sensory issues, food cravings and binging, stress and anxiety, memory and concentration and sleep issues. http://noxoinfo.com

"Our new natural, effective medicines are years ahead of equivalent prescription medicines," said Richard Stevenson, President.

Olfactory Biosciences Corp. continues to lead the field of advanced natural medicines with unique external delivery systems. The company develops topical medicine products that can modify behavior or provide relief to common behavior challenges.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

