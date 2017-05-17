With the acquisition, SolarWinds enhances its already deep server monitoring capabilities with out-of-the-box simple, yet rich SaaS-based server monitoring developed by DevOps professionals for DevOps professionals



AUSTIN, Texas, 2017-05-17 12:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolarWinds, a leading provider of powerful and affordable IT management software, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Scout Server Monitoring. The transaction closed Friday, May 5, 2017. As part of the acquisition, Scout Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Andre Lewis has joined SolarWinds.



With Pingdom® Server Monitor, formerly Scout Server Monitoring, SolarWinds enhances its already deep server monitoring capabilities with out-of-the-box simple, yet rich SaaS-based server monitoring developed by DevOps professionals for DevOps professionals. In addition to all the great features Scout customers have come to rely on, they will now also benefit from even deeper investment in the product, along with streamlined access to the complete SolarWinds® portfolio of SaaS-based tools to better manage, optimize, and troubleshoot the full stack at every layer, from the infrastructure and application layers through the end-user experience.



"We're very excited to add Pingdom Server Monitor, formerly Scout Server Monitoring, to our portfolio of products," said Christoph Pfister, executive vice president, products, SolarWinds. "With it, developers and DevOps practitioners have access to an affordable, SaaS-based server monitoring solution. We look forward to investing in it and we welcome Andre Lewis to the SolarWinds team to help in those efforts."



Pingdom Server Monitor joins Pingdomwebsite uptime and performance monitoring products, as well as Librato®, Papertrail™, and TraceView™ in the company's SaaS portfolio of products for monitoring cloud-native applications, servers, and other infrastructure to address the complex performance and reliability challenges inherent in today's cloud environments.



"The era of cloud and digitalization is driving exponential application growth and increased complexity," Pfister added. "It's clear that cloud-native developers and DevOps teams need faster troubleshooting that enables them to more easily solve problems and improve performance across the full stack, including servers. The goal of our SaaS portfolio, and the market-leading products within it, is to provide just that, and to do so at an affordable price."



For more information about any of SolarWinds IT management products, including downloadable, free 30-day evaluations, visit the SolarWinds website or call 866.530.8100.



Existing Scout Server Monitoring customers, now with SolarWinds, can contact support.server@pingdom.com for more information.



About SolarWinds



SolarWinds provides powerful and affordable IT management software to customers worldwide, from small businesses to Fortune 500® enterprises, managed service providers (MSPs), government agencies, and educational institutions. We are committed to focusing exclusively on IT, MSP, and DevOps professionals, and strive to eliminate the complexity that our customers have been forced to accept from traditional enterprise software vendors. Regardless of where the IT asset or user sits, SolarWinds delivers products that are easy to find, buy, use, maintain, and scale while providing the power to address key areas of the infrastructure from on-premises to the cloud. This focus and commitment to excellence in end-to-end hybrid IT performance management has established SolarWinds as the worldwide leader in both network management software and MSP solutions, and is driving similar growth across the full spectrum of IT management software. Our solutions are rooted in our deep connection to our user base, which interacts in our THWACK online community to solve problems, share technology and best practices, and directly participate in our product development process. Learn more today at www.solarwinds.com.



