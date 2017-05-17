Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Market Report for Extraoral X-Ray Systems 2017 MedCore" report to their offering.

The market is expected to remain entirely flat throughout forecast period, primarily due to decreasing prices being neutralized by increasing unit sales. In addition, analog panoramic systems are not being sold on a mass scale anymore, whereas panoramic/cephalometric systems are going through a mixture of replacement markets in some countries and novelty markets in others. This market includes panoramic X-rays, which are split between analog film-based systems and digital systems. Panoramic/cephalometric systems combine both analog film-based and digital technology into one market.

The 2D imaging market is divided into two segments: the digital panoramic system market and the pan/ceph system market. What limits a faster growth rate for 2D imaging is the fact that 3D imaging includes pan/ceph options and therefore captures the market as a more comprehensive alternative. Knowing this, dentists opt for the more advanced technology and skip the 2D step all together. The major reasons that there is still a stable 2D unit sales market is the more affordable price compared to even the least expensive CBCT unit, and government limitations over the use 3D machines by dentists, notably in Scandinavia and Benelux.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Research Methodology

2. Product Assessment

3. Country Profiles

4. Extraoral X-Ray System Market

Companies Mentioned

Carestream

Sirona

Danaher Group

Planmeca

Dürr Dental

Vatech

ACTEON Group

CEFLA Group

Owandy

Fona

