

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus increased to a 3-month high in March, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 5.4 billion in March from EUR 1.88 billion in February. In the same period of 2016, the surplus totaled EUR 5.23 billion.



Exports growth accelerated to 14.5 percent from 2.3 percent in February. Likewise, growth in imports improved to 16.3 percent from 9.1 percent.



The surplus with EU nations increased sharply to EUR 1.25 billion from EUR 164 million. Similarly, the surplus with non-EU nations rose to EUR 4.16 billion from EUR 1.71 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX