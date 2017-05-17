Research and Markets - Growth Opportunities in the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market 2016-2021: Major Players are YKK AP, Ply Gem Holdings Inc., PGT, Inc., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., and Fletcher Building

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Growth Opportunities in the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market 2016-2021: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis" report to their offering.

The global aluminum door and window market is estimated to reach $72.1 billion by 2021 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2016 to 2021. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing new construction and renovation activities.



Growth Opportunities in the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market: Trends, opportunities and forecast in this market to 2021 by product type (aluminum door [exterior door, patio door, others], aluminum window [sliding window, bi-fold window, others]), by end use type (residential, commercial [healthcare, education, hospitality, retail, office, other]), by region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World).

The future of the global aluminum door and window market looks promising, with opportunities in the growth of the residential and commercial construction industry.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include the introduction of impact windows and doors, energy efficiency in aluminum doors and windows, replacement of wood by eco-friendly aluminum, and introduction of fully reversible windows.

YKK AP, Ply Gem Holdings Inc., PGT, Inc., Apogee Enterprises, Inc., and Fletcher Building are the major aluminum door and window suppliers in the global aluminum door and window market.

Within the global aluminum door and window market, the aluminum window segment is expected to remain the largest market. Increasing construction activities and aesthetic appeal of aluminum door and window products are projected to augment the demand for the aluminum door and window market. These major factors would spur growth for this segment over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing urbanization, and new building construction activities.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Aluminum Door and Window Market Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction

2.1.1: Industry Classification

2.1.2: Markets Served

2.1.3: Supply Chain

3. Market Trend and Forecast Analysis

3.1: Market Analysis 2015

3.1.1: Global Aluminum Door and Window Market by Product

3.1.2: Global Aluminum Door and Window Market by Application Type

3.1.3: Regional Aluminum Door and Window Market by Value and Volume

3.2: Market Trends from 2010 TO 2015

3.2.1: Macroeconomic Trends

3.2.2: Global Aluminum Door and Window Market by Value and Volume

- Global aluminum door and window market size by product type:

- Aluminum Door

- Exterior Door

- Patio Door

- Others

- Aluminum Window

- Sliding Window

- Bi-Fold Window

- Others

- Global aluminum door and window market size by end use type:

- Residential

- Commercial

- Healthcare

- Education

- Hospitality

- Retail

- Office

- Other

3.2.3: Trends of the North American Aluminum Door and Window Market by Value and Volume

3.2.4: Trends of the European Aluminum Door and Window Market by Value and Volume

3.2.5: Trends of the APAC Aluminum Door and Window Market by Value and Volume

3.2.6: Trends of the ROW Aluminum Door and Window Market by Value and Volume

3.2.7: Market Drivers and Challenges

3.3: Market Forecast from 2016 To 2021

3.3.1: Macroeconomic Forecasts

3.3.2: Global Aluminum Door and Window Market Forecast by Value and Volume

- Global aluminum door and window market size by product type:

- Aluminum Door

- Exterior Door

- Patio Door

- Others

- Aluminum Window

- Sliding Window

- Bi-Fold Window

- Others

- Global aluminum door and window market size by end use type:

- Residential

- Commercial

- Healthcare

- Education

- Hospitality

- Retail

- Office

- Other

3.3.3: North American Aluminum Door and Window Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.4: European Aluminum Door and Window Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.5: APAC Aluminum Door and Window Market Forecast by Value and Volume

3.3.6: ROW Aluminum Door and Window Market Forecast by Value and Volume

4. Competitor Analysis

4.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

4.2: Geographical Reach

4.3: Market Share Analysis

4.4: Operational Integration

4.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

5.1: Growth Opportunities Analysis

5.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market by Region

5.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market by Product Type

5.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market by Application Type

5.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market

5.3: Strategic Analysis

5.3.1: New Product Development

5.3.2: Capacity Expansion in the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market

5.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Aluminum Door and Window Market

6. Company Profiles of Leading Players

- Apogee Enterprises

- Fletcher Building

- PGT

- Ply Gem Holdings Inc.

- YKK AP

