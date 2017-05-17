

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were little changed on Wednesday as the dollar fell sharply against both the pound and euro following reports that Democrats are calling for the impeachment of U.S. president Donald Trump.



Worries intensified over Trump's ability to make progress on issues such as tax reform and deregulation after it emerged that he has tried to quash a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe against his former National Security Advisor James Flynn.



Also, Trump took to Twitter to defend his sharing of what is reportedly highly classified information with Russia during an Oval Office meeting last week, saying he had the 'absolute right' as president to give 'facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety' in the fight against ISIS and terrorism.



Meanwhile, the U.K. unemployment report painted a mixed picture, with the jobless rate hitting its lowest level in 42 years in April, while the claimant count increased more than expected.



The jobless rate came in at 4.6 percent in three months to March, well below 5.1 percent in the prior year and 4.8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016. The number of unemployed decreased by 53,000 from prior quarter to 1.54 million in three months to March.



The benchmark FTSE 100 recouped initial losses and was little changed at 7,518 in late opening deals, after rallying 0.9 percent to close at a record high the previous day.



Llodys Banking Group rallied nearly 3 percent after the government said it had sold its remaining shares in the bank in a landmark moment for the banking sector nearly a decade after the £20.3bn taxpayer-backed rescue.



Mobile giant Vodafone rose half a percent, a day after guiding for earnings and free cash flow growth in the year ahead.



Gold miner Fresnillo jumped over 3 percent and Randgold Resources rose more than 1 percent as gold prices hit two-week highs on Trump worries.



Energy giant Tullow Oil jumped 3.5 percent after announcing an oil discovery in Northern Kenya.



British Land shares fell 3 percent. The property developer reported an 85 percent drop in pre-tax profit for the year ended March and said it expects Brexit uncertainty to continue as companies draw up contingency plans.



