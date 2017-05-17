

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - A US federal appeals court ruled in favor of Google in a genericide lawsuit Tuesday, noting that the word google is not generic. The search engine still retains its trademark even if the term 'google' has become known for searching the Internet, the court said.



The lawsuit, brought by a man named Chris Gillespie, claimed that Google should no longer be trademarked because the word 'google' is synonymous to the public with the term 'search the Internet.



The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled, 'Even if we assume that the public uses the verb 'google' in a generic and indiscriminate sense, this tells us nothing about how the public primarily understands the word itself, irrespective of its grammatical function, with regard to Internet search engines.'



According to the court, the trademark loss to genericide occurs when the name has become an 'exclusive descriptor' that makes it difficult for competitors to compete unless they use that name.



The Google trademark dispute was brought in 2012, after Gillespie registered 763 domain names that combined 'google' with other words and phrases. Google filed a cybersquatting complaint under the Uniform Domain Name Dispute Resolution Policy and claimed trademark infringement.



An arbitration panel ordered the forfeiture of the domains, but Gillespie sued in a bid to invalidate the trademark.



Many words including teleprompter, thermos, hoover, aspirin, and videotape were once trademarked, but lost their legally protected status as their names became too generic.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX