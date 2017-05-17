PUEBLO, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 05/17/17 --SGD Holdings, Ltd. (OTC PINK: SGDH) has initiated the process for the design and development phase of a State-of-the-Art Cannabis Extraction and Infusion Laboratory -- also known as a Marijuana Product Manufacturing Facility -- at Colorado Buffalo Ranch. Delmar Janovec, CEO of CannaGrow Holdings, Incand SGD Holdings Board Member will be representing the Company in all matters at the County and State levels throughout the entire process.

Harry Johansing, CEO, states, "Having Mr. Janovec acting as the Liaison for SGD Holdings in Huerfano County is the perfect situation. He is completely familiar with all the planning, permitting, and construction processes and has already managed the entire process from concept to completion of a 20,000-sq. ft. Retail Marijuana Cultivation Facility at Colorado Buffalo Ranch in Huerfano County. Because Mr. Janovec has developed strong working relationships with local Contractors, Suppliers, and County Agencies we feel he will be able to streamline the process and bring the new facility to an operational revenue producer in a timely manner."

