HALIFAX, NS--(Marketwired - May 17, 2017) - DHX Media (or the "Company") (NASDAQ: DHXM) (TSX: DHX.A) (TSX: DHX.B), the world's leading independent, pure-play children's content company, announces that Nickelodeon has licensed 20 half-hour episodes of Massive Monster Mayhem, an original show for kids 6-11 that combines live action and CGI animation with real competition and comedy. The series is scheduled to premiere later this year.

Co-created by Artur Spigel and Michael Chaves and produced by DHX Media, Massive Monster Mayhem is a brand-new concept in kids' entertainment. A sci-fi competition series, Massive Monster Mayhem features live gameplay by kids in futuristic challenges against gigantic Monster Superstars for the chance to win prizes and save the planet from destruction. Massive Monster Mayhem is executive produced by Spigel, together with Steven DeNure, Anne Loi, Asaph Fipke, Ken Faier, and Josh Scherba of DHX Media.

Each episode features three real-life kid heroes competing in a gauntlet of Intergalactic Battle Alliance challenges to become Earth's champion and face off against Master Mayhem's league of monsters in the ultimate "Monster Mashdown." The unique series combines cutting-edge, real-time CGI and pre-visualization technology.

Josh Scherba, Executive Vice President, Distribution and Content at DHX Media, says: "We are always on the lookout for fresh, bold, creative ideas, and this one from Artur and Michael had us hooked. Massive Monster Mayhem combines an original, highly entertaining universe and cast of characters with action, competition and laugh-out-loud gags, all within an exciting game show format that is bang on target for 6-11 year olds. With Nickelodeon in the U.S. and Family Channel already on board, we are very excited by the global potential of this series."

Artur Spigel, founder of the award-winning kids' content creative think tank 7ate9 Entertainment, says: "The show celebrates and empowers kids in a way that's never been done before. We've created a hilarious world for kids to experience, with everything I loved as a kid: monsters, wrestling, and game shows, all in one show...in outer space. DHX Media and Nickelodeon have been incredible creative collaborators in making this ambitious dream come true."

Massive Monster Mayhem has been picked up by Nickelodeon in the U.S. and by DHX Television's Family Channel for broadcast in Canada. Global distribution will be handled by DHX Media. The consumer products licensing for Massive Monster Mayhem will be managed by DHX Brands.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. (www.dhxmedia.com) is the world's leading independent, pure-play children's content company. Owner of the world's largest independent library of children's content, at more than 12,500 half-hours, the Company is recognized globally for such brands as Teletubbies, Yo Gabba Gabba!, Caillou, In the Night Garden, Inspector Gadget, Make It Pop, Slugterra and the multiple award-winning Degrassi franchise. As a content producer and owner of intellectual property, DHX Media delivers shows that children love, licensing its content to major broadcasters and streaming services worldwide. Through its subsidiary, WildBrain, DHX Media also operates one of the largest networks of children's content on YouTube. The company's robust consumer products program generates royalties from merchandise based on its much-loved children's brands. Headquartered in Canada, DHX Media has offices in 15 cities globally, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (DHX.A and DHX.B) and the NASDAQ Global Select Market (DHXM).

About 7ate9 Entertainment

Based in Hollywood, California, 7ate9 Entertainment is a leading kids' content company that creates breakthrough original series for every platform. With over 20 years on the forefront of kids' entertainment, 7ate9 works with Disney, Viacom, Warner Brothers, Universal, Sony and others to create modern content for a new global audience of kids. Creators of Make Your Mark, Leo Little's Big Show, and the Emmy award-winning Disney Channel Games, 7ate9 has also has had the privilege to work on global franchises like Mickey Mouse, Disney Princess, and Looney Tunes, among many others.

Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to DHX Media including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of the premiere and global potential of Massive Monster Mayhem and the business strategies and operational activities of DHX Media. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available to the Company. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis, which also form part of the Company's annual report on Form 40-F filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

