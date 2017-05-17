United States Pet Supplements Market 2012-2021 (2017 Report) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

For quite a few years now the pet market's overall focus on wellness has led to many pet owners to pay a lot more attention to their pets' nutrition, scrutinizing ingredients and seeking out premium quality products to ensure that their pets stay healthy and happy. Pet owners are reading ingredient lists, inspecting nutritional claims, and growing more and more aware of how a pet's diet can impact a host of health conditions, including age- and obesity-related issues, anxiety, skin and coat issues, and energy levels. "Pet Supplements in the U.S., 6th Edition" report is a detailed examination of how this wellness trend is playing out in the pet supplements market as marketers seek new ways to make supplements an integral part of their pets' wellness routines. With sales of $580 million in 2016, up 3.5% from the previous year, the pet supplements market is expected to show moderate but steady growth for the foreseeable future, bolstered by a continued focus on health and nutrition in the overall pet market.

Pet supplement marketers are competing against a full court press by marketers of functional treats and foods, which are attempting to draw sales away from pet supplements as pet owners seek out ways to address their pets' nutritional needs in more convenient and pet-pampering formats. Condition-specific formulations abound on pet food shelves, and the pet supplements market is responding via new products that provide relief from a range of health issues. Many incorporate ingredients borrowed from human supplements, with digestive health, joint health, anxiety, and brain health among the top sellers. In addition to these condition-specific products, the survey results show that pet owners are attracted to supplements that are made in the U.S. and those with natural/organic ingredients. The report also examines cutting-edge ingredients including cannabidiol (CBD), whose efficacy some pet owners applaud despite hesitance on the part of veterinarians and the National Animal Supplements Council (NASC).

Building on the analysis presented in the previous five editions of this report, this fully updated sixth edition of Pet Supplements in the U.S. covers historical and projected retail sales from 2012 through 2021, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development such as alternative formulations, condition-specific products, feline supplements, natural/organic supplements, and carry-overs from the human supplements market, as well as retail channel trends. Featuring exclusive data from the National Pet Owner Survey, the report details pet supplement purchasing trends as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of pet supplement purchasers. Additional data sources include IRI marketer/brand sales data for mass-market channels and Simmons data profiling pet supplement purchaser attitudes and product preferences.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 The Market



- Pet Supplement Sales Experience Modest Growth In 2016

- Condition-Specific Pet Supplement Purchasing By Supplement Type

- Dogs Continue To Drive Pet Supplement Sales

- Market Outlook

- Pet Supplement Regulation

1.2 The Marketers



- Competitive Overview

- Mergers & Acquisitions

- Marketer & Brand Shares

1.3 Marketing & New Product Trends



- Joint Health, Digestive Health Top Supplement Types

- Competition From Pet Food And Treats - Supplements Address Palatability

- Condition-Specific Supplements

- Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief

- Natural Supplements In High Demand

- Lifestage-Specific Supplements

- Cannabidiol Supplements Generate Interest, Pose Problems

1.4 Retail Trends



- Pet Specialty Channel Top Destination For Otc Pet Supplements

- Pet Specialty Channel Retailers

- Veterinary Channel Marketers And Trends

- Mass-Market, Farm & Feed And Natural Food Channels

- Online Sales A Growing Channel For Marketers

1.5 Consumer Trends



- Note On Data Sources

- Consumer Sentiments & Buying Habits

- Pet Supplements Consumer Sentiments

- Demographic Trends

2. The Market



- Chapter Highlights

- Introduction

- Scope Of Report

- Report Methodology

- Market Size And Composition

- Pet Supplement Sales Experience Modest Growth In 2016

- Condition-Specific Pet Supplement Sales

- Pet Supplement Sales By Channel

- Mass-Market Pet Supplement Sales By Category

- Dogs Continue To Drive Pet Supplement Sales

- Market Outlook

- Overall Focus On Health, Wellness Impacts Supplement Use

- Supplements Compete With Functional Foods, Treats

- Pets With Allergies And Special Food Needs

- Senior And Overweight Pets

- Natural/Organic Supplements In High Demand

- Supplements As Preventive Care May Lower Vet Costs

- Pet Supplement Regulation

- FDA, Aafco Monitor Pet Supplements

- National Animal Supplement Council

- The Avma And Pet Supplements

- Market Projection

3. The Marketers



- Chapter Highlights

- Competitive Overview

- Mergers & Acquisitions

- Expansion The Name Of The Game

- Rebranding Invigorates Brands

- System Saver

- Marketer Profile: Tropiclean

- Marketer Profile: Garmon Corp./Naturvet

- Marketer Profile: Food Science Corp. (Vetriscience/Pet Naturals)

- Marketer & Brand Shares

- Brand Use Across Channels

- Pet Specialty Supplements A Popular Choice With Pet Owners

- Mass-Market Activity In Pet Supplements

4. Marketing & New Product Trends



- Chapter Highlights

- Marketing & New Product Trends

- Joint Health, Digestive Health Top Supplement Types

- Condition Treated, 2016 (Percent Of Pet Product Purchasers)

- Competition From Pet Food And Treats

- Supplements Address Palatability

- Condition-Specific Supplements

- Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief

- Natural Supplements In High Demand

- Lifestage-Specific Supplements

- Cannabidiol Supplements Generate Interest, Pose Problems

5. Retail Trends



- Chapter Highlights

- The Retail Landscape

- Pet Specialty Channel Top Destination For Otc Pet Supplements

- Pet Specialty Channel Retailers

- Veterinary Channel Marketers And Trends

- Supplements, 2016 (Percent Of Pet Owners)

- Mass-Market, Farm & Feed And Natural Food Channels

- Online Sales A Growing Channel For Marketers

6. Consumer Trends



- Chapter Highlights

- Overview Of Pet Supplement Purchasing

- Note On Data Sources

- Consumer Sentiments & Buying Habits

- Dog Owners More Likely To Use Supplements

- Made In USA, Natural/Organic Key Pet Supplement Purchasing Sentiments

- Pet Supplement Usage Frequency And Expenditures

- Pet Supplements Consumer Sentiments

- Demographic Trends

- Millennials, Homes With Children Skew High For Pet Supplement Use

- Simmons Demographic Trends For Pet Supplement Use

Companies Mentioned

- Garmon Corp./Naturvet

- Herbsmith

- Naturvet

- Pet Naturals of Vermont

- Petco

- Petsmart

- Target

- Tractor Supply Co

- Tropiclean

- Vetriscience

- Walmart

