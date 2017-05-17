Bombardier Selects IBM Services and Cloud to Accelerate IT Business Transformation

Contract valued at approximately $700 million will provide new foundation for Bombardier growth and efficiency

ARMONK, New York, May 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Bombardier (TSE: BBD.B) is extending its long-term partnership with IBM (NYSE: IBM) through a new six-year deal valued at approximately $700million, which includes IBM Services and IBM Cloud management of Bombardier's worldwide IT infrastructure and operations.

The services management agreement spans 47 countries and represents one of IBM's largest cloud partnerships in Canada.

"Bombardier's global decision to extend its existing partnership with IBM and move to IBM Cloud is recognition of our broad expertise and experience helping our clients transform the business of IT to be more competitive, agile and secure through cloud computing and industry services best-practices," said Martin Jetter, senior vice-president, IBM Global Technology Services. "We look forward to further developing our relationship with Bombardier and working with the talented team there."

"As part of our turnaround plan, Bombardier is working to improve productivity, reduce costs and grow earnings. This IT transformation initiative will help us better integrate globally to create a best-in-class IT organization," said Sean Terriah, Chief Information Officer, Aerospace and Corporate Office, Bombardier. "With IBM, we will transform our service delivery model to focus on our core competencies, and leverage the best practices of our strategic partner across our infrastructure and operations."

IBM is the enterprise leader in cloud computing by revenue, working to help its clients gain competitive advantage from their data. IBM Watson, which is available only on the IBM Cloud, provides enterprise-grade machine learning, artificial intelligence and cognitive technologies to better support agile decision-making for enterprise clients who need to quickly glean insights from their data - 80 per cent of which is not accessible through search.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

About IBM Global Technology Services

IBM Global Technology Services offers end-to-end IT consulting and business services supported by an unparalleled global delivery network that is transforming its business to lead in an era of Cognitive and Cloud. As a cloud services integrator, GTS is managing the services and underlying infrastructure in an integrated and unified way. It is modernizing clients' IT environments to help them meet the increasingly complex customer demands. GTS provides clients with innovative technology solutions that help them to improve their business processes and in turn, profitability.

For more information about IBM Cloud or IBM Services, visit: www.ibm.com

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc.

For Information

Carrie Bendzsa

Manager, Brand and Communications

IBM Canada

+613-356-5917

Carrie.bendzsa@ca.ibm.com





Simon Letendre Patrick Ghoche Senior Advisor, Media Relations and Public Affairs Vice President, Investor Relations Bombardier Inc. Bombardier Inc. +514 861 9481 +514 861 5727

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20090416/IBMLOGO